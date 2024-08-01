Boston IVF Welcomes Dr. Hadi Ramadan to its Westborough and Downtown Boston Fertility Centers

"The addition of Dr. Ramadan to our team strengthens our ability to support individuals and couples in the Boston Metro Area of Massachusetts in achieving their dreams of building a family," said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. Post this

Dr. Ramadan specializes in a comprehensive array of fertility treatments and family building services, including intrauterine insemination procedures (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building services, miscarriage, PCOS, and more. His current clinical areas of interest include fertility preservation, PCOS, embryo culture conditions, and embryo transfer techniques. Being trilingual—English, Arabic, and French—allows Dr. Ramadan to readily assist patients from various backgrounds.

Boston IVF's Downtown fertility clinic offers a diverse array of services, including initial consultations, intrauterine insemination (IUI), blood/ultrasound monitoring, and more. Its Westborough fertility center offers services including initial consultations and blood/ultrasound monitoring. IVF procedures will take place at Boston IVF's acclaimed, ISO-certified fertility center in Waltham, MA.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Hadi Ramadan to our distinguished Boston IVF practice," said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. "The addition of Dr. Ramadan to our teams in Westborough and Downtown Boston strengthens our ability to support individuals and couples in the Boston Metro Area of Massachusetts in achieving their dreams of building a family."

The addition of this highly skilled physician amplifies access to top-tier medical care for patients residing in the Boston Metro Area and throughout Massachusetts, further reinforcing Boston IVF's dedication to providing exceptional services to those seeking family building treatments.

In 2024, Boston IVF received top honors in Castle Connolly's annual healthcare awards:

#1 Private Group for Top Doctors in Reproductive Medicine in Massachusetts

#1 Private Group for Top Doctors in Women's Health in Massachusetts

#1 Private Group for Top Doctors in Reproductive Medicine in the Boston Metro Area

#1 Private Group for Top Doctors in Women's Health in the Boston Metro Area

"I am thrilled to join the renowned team at Boston IVF, where I will be able to help provide outstanding patient care to the individuals and couples in Massachusetts seeking to build their families," expressed Dr. Ramadan. "My work as a fertility specialist involves a deep understanding of every step in the infertility journey, combined with a dedication to treating each patient with compassion, personalization, and holistic care."

Dr. Ramadan, MD obtained his medical degree at the American University of Beirut then went on to complete two years of research at the University of Chicago where he focused on the pathophysiology of preeclampsia. He then completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Eastern Virginia Medical School. During residency, he received numerous awards for being heavily involved in research with the Jones Institute.

Dr. Ramadan has published in numerous peer reviewed journals and presented at several national and international conferences including ASRM, AAGL, PCRS, SRI, and ISSHP.

To learn more about Dr. Ramadan, receive fertility treatment advice, or schedule a consultation, visit www.bostonivf.com.

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America.

