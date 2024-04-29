Boston IVF Welcomes Dr. Josette Dawkins to its Springfield Fertility Center, Further Enhancing Access to Expert Reproductive Care in Western Massachusetts

The addition of Dr. Josette Dawkins to Boston IVF and its fertility clinic in Springfield enriches the accessibility of timely reproductive care for individuals seeking to start a family.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston IVF, one of the world's most experienced fertility treatment providers, which has assisted in over 150,000 babies born since 1986, is pleased to announce the addition of reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Josette Dawkins, MD to its Springfield, MA fertility center and team.

Dr. Dawkins specializes in a comprehensive array of fertility treatments and family building services, including intrauterine insemination procedures (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building services, miscarriage, PCOS, and more. She has a special clinical interest in onco-fertility.

She joins Boston IVF from Baystate Reproductive Medicine in Springfield, MA – where she served as its Medical Director.

Alongside her role at Boston IVF, Dr. Dawkins will maintain her position as an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UMass Chan Medical School – Baystate.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Josette Dawkins as she joins our esteemed Boston IVF team in Springfield, Massachusetts," expressed David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. "With Dr. Dawkins joining our ranks, we are even better positioned to fulfill our commitment to assisting individuals and couples in Western Massachusetts to realize their aspirations of building a family."

Dr. Dawkins teams up with renowned reproductive endocrinologist Drs. Meaghan Delaney, Kim Thornton, and Ann Korkidakis at Boston IVF's Springfield Fertility Center, forming a premier medical team dedicated to the local community and providing exemplary care.

Located at 2 Medical Center Drive (Suite 301) in Springfield, the center offers an extensive range of services, including initial consultations, IUI, blood/ultrasound monitoring, hysterosalpingogram (HSG), semen analysis, and more. IVF procedures are performed at Boston IVF's ISO-certified fertility center and laboratory in Waltham, MA.

Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Dr. Dawkins earned her medical degree at the University of the West Indies, completed her residency in OB/GYN at Rochester Regional Health in New York, and completed her fellowship training in REI at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I am honored to become part of the respected team at Boston IVF," said Dr. Josette Dawkins. "With years of experience serving individuals and couples in the Springfield area, I look forward to collaborating with my Boston IVF colleagues. Together, we strive to offer compassionate and effective treatment options for those embarking on their journey to parenthood."

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America.

