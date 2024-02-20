Boston IVF Welcomes Dr. Meaghan Delaney to its Springfield Fertility Center, Expanding Access to Expert Care in Western Massachusetts

"Dr. Delaney's return to western Massachusetts and commitment to patient well-being ensure seamless care, delivering invaluable advantages to our patients," stated David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. Post this

The addition of Dr. Delaney amplifies access to top-tier medical care for patients residing in the Springfield area, further reinforcing Boston IVF's dedication to providing timely and exceptional services to those seeking family-building treatments.

Dr. Delaney specializes in a comprehensive array of fertility treatments and family building services, including intrauterine insemination procedures (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building services, miscarriage, PCOS, and more.

Boston IVF is now scheduling in-person consultations at the Baystate Medical Office Building (2 Medical Center Drive) in Springfield and telemedicine appointments for individuals and couples across Massachusetts.

The Springfield fertility clinic offers a diverse array of services, including initial consultations, intrauterine insemination (IUI), blood/ultrasound monitoring, hysterosalpingogram (HSG), semen analysis, and more. IVF procedures will take place at Boston IVF's acclaimed, ISO-certified fertility center in Waltham, MA.

"Dr. Delaney's return to western Massachusetts and commitment to patient well-being ensure seamless care, delivering invaluable advantages to our patients," stated David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF.

Double board certified in OB/GYN and REI, Dr. Delaney earned her medical degree at Boston University, completed her residency in OB/GYN at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, and completed her fellowship training in REI at Texas Children's Hospital/Baylor College of Medicine.

"As a fertility specialist with deep ties to Western Massachusetts, I feel privileged to remain dedicated to the dynamic communities of the Pioneer Valley," expressed Dr. Meaghan Delaney. "Western Massachusetts holds a special significance for me and I am fully committed to providing personalized, top-tier fertility care to each patient who seeks our services."

To learn more about Dr. Delaney, receive fertility treatment advice, or schedule a consultation, visit www.bostonivf.com.

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America.

