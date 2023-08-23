Boston IVF Welcomes Reproductive Endocrinologist Ann Korkidakis, MD to its Waltham & Worcester Fertility Center Teams

The addition of Dr. Ann Korkidakis to Boston IVF and its Massachusetts fertility centers in Worcester and Waltham bolsters the availability of prompt reproductive care for individuals aspiring to create a family.

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston IVF, one of the world's most experienced fertility treatment providers, which has assisted in over 150,000 babies born since 1986, is pleased to announce that reproductive endocrinologist, Ann Korkidakis, MD has joined its practice and physician team.

Dr. Korkidakis is now accepting new patients at all of Boston IVF's fertility centers in Massachusetts via telemedicine and in person at the Worcester and Waltham, Massachusetts locations. She specializes in a comprehensive array of infertility treatments and family building services, including, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building services, recurrent pregnancy loss, PCOS, and more.

Her current research interests include early embryo development, recurrent pregnancy loss, and ongoing barriers to fertility care.

A native of Montreal, Quebec – she is fluent in French and Greek.

Alongside her role as a fertility doctor, Dr. Korkidakis is a member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the New England Fertility Society (NEFS), the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS), the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS), and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

"As a former reproductive fellow at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston IVF – we know firsthand the talent and expertise that Dr. Korkidakis brings to our Boston IVF fertility treatment team and are thrilled to have her join us.," said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF.

The Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Boston IVF Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) Fellowship program is amongst the most prestigious and intensive in the world, equipping fertility doctors with superior training, research, and empathy to help their patients build a family through assisted reproductive technology.

"To join Boston IVF and have the unique opportunity to work alongside such esteemed mentors is truly a great honor," said Ann Korkidakis, MD. "I look forward to continuing in my role as a trusted resource for my patients in Waltham, Worcester, and across the state of Massachusetts."

Double-board certified in OB/GYN and REI, Dr. Korkidakis earned her medical degree at McGill University, completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Queen's University, and received her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology at both the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School in conjunction with Boston IVF.

Boston IVF's Waltham Fertility Center offers a full array of reproductive treatment and care, including on-site andrology and embryology (IVF) laboratories, blood and ultrasound cycle monitoring, male infertility testing, IUI, IVF, egg freezing, and more.

Boston IVF's Worcester Fertility Center offers a variety of services, including consultations, intrauterine inseminations (IUI), semen analysis, and blood/ultrasound monitoring.

To learn more about Dr. Korkidakis, to receive fertility treatment advice, or to schedule a consultation, visit Boston IVF's website.

Follow Boston IVF on Instagram

Follow Boston IVF on Linkedin

Follow Boston IVF on Facebook

Follow Boston IVF on Twitter

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts.

Media Contact

Zoe Marzi, Boston IVF, 1 781-434-6515, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/

Theo Lopreste, Boston IVF, 1 781-434-6451, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Boston IVF