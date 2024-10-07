Boston IVF Welcomes Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Carleigh Nesbit to its Bedford, NH Fertility Center

"Dr. Carleigh Nesbit's addition to our Bedford team enhances our capability to help individuals and couples in New Hampshire realize their dreams of building a family," said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. Post this

The addition of Dr. Nesbit enhances access to high-quality reproductive care for patients in New Hampshire, further demonstrating Boston IVF's commitment to offering exceptional and timely family-building treatments. As New Hampshire's only full-service IVF center and laboratory, Boston IVF's Bedford, NH location continues to lead the region in reproductive care and technology.

Dr. Nesbit specializes in a comprehensive array of fertility treatments and family building services, including intrauterine insemination procedures (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building services, miscarriage, PCOS, and more. Her clinical interests include genetic screening, reproductive aging, and cutting-edge fertility treatments, ensuring that each patient receives a personalized and evidence-based approach to care.

The Bedford, NH fertility clinic offers a diverse array of services, including initial consultations, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), blood/ultrasound monitoring, Hysterosalpingo Constrast Sonography (HyCoSy), sonohysterography (SIS), semen analysis, and more.

Dr. Nesbit joins New Hampshire medical director, Dr. Kristen Wright, an award-winning reproductive endocrinologist who has been recognized as a Top New Hampshire Fertility Doctor by New Hampshire Magazine for eight consecutive years. Together, they will continue to offer a comprehensive array of fertility services, from initial consultations to advanced reproductive technologies, and more.

"The addition of Dr. Nesbit to our Bedford, NH reproductive endocrinology team better positions us to support individuals and couples throughout their fertility journey," said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. "Her passion for providing superior patient care is inspiring, and we are excited for the positive impact she will make on individuals and couples who wish to build their families through assisted reproductive technology."

Dr. Nesbit earned her medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She recently completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

"I am honored to join the outstanding team at Boston IVF in New Hampshire and contribute to the compassionate, patient-centered care that Boston IVF is known for," said Dr. Nesbit. "My goal is to help patients in New Hampshire and beyond navigate their fertility journeys with the latest medical advancements and personalized treatment plans."

To learn more about Dr. Nesbit, receive fertility treatment advice, or schedule a consultation, visit www.bostonivf.com.

Follow Boston IVF on Instagram

Follow Boston IVF on LinkedIn

Follow Boston IVF on Facebook

Follow Boston IVF on X (Twitter)

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America.

Media Contact

Zoe Marzi, Boston IVF, 1 7814346515, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/

Theo LoPreste, Boston IVF, 1 7814346451, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Boston IVF