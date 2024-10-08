Boston IVF Welcomes Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Riwa Sabbagh to its Concord, MA Fertility Center

"The addition of Dr. Riwa Sabbagh to our Concord center further strengthens our mission to provide exceptional, personalized care to patients throughout Massachusetts" said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. Post this

The opening of Boston IVF's Concord, MA fertility clinic, and the addition of Dr. Sabbagh, amplifies access to top-tier medical care for patients residing throughout Massachusetts and enhances Boston IVF's ability to providing timely and exceptional services to those seeking family building treatments.

Boston IVF is honored to have received the following distinctions in the 2024 Castle Connolly Accolades:

Ranked #1 in Private Groups for Top Doctors in Reproductive Medicine in Massachusetts

Ranked #1 in Private Groups for Top Doctors in Women's Health in Massachusetts

Ranked #1 in Private Groups for Top Doctors in Reproductive Medicine in the Boston Metro Area

Metro Area Ranked #1 in Private Groups for Top Doctors in Women's Health in the Boston Metro Area

Dr. Sabbagh specializes in a comprehensive array of fertility treatments and family building services, including intrauterine insemination procedures (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building services, miscarriage, PCOS, and more. Her clinical areas of interest include embryo development, endometrial receptivity, and fertility preservation.

At Boston IVF's Concord, MA fertility clinic, patients will benefit from a full spectrum of services, including initial consultations, blood and ultrasound monitoring, sonohysterogram (SIS), intrauterine insemination (IUI), and more – ensuring that patients receive the support they need close to home. IVF procedures will be performed at Boston IVF's ISO-certified fertility center in Waltham, MA.

"The addition of Dr. Riwa Sabbagh to our Concord center further strengthens our mission to provide exceptional, personalized care to patients throughout Massachusetts," said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. "Dr. Sabbagh's expertise and commitment to patient success reinforce the strength of our REI Fellowship Program and enhance our ability to support individuals and couples as they pursue their dreams of building a family."

Dr. Riwa Sabbagh earned her medical degree from the American University of Beirut, completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School/Boston IVF. She is an active candidate for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

A native of Lebanon, Dr. Sabbagh is fluent in Arabic and French and proficient in Spanish. She has also published several peer-reviewed articles and presented her work at national conferences, including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS).

"I am honored to rejoin the prestigious team at Boston IVF, where patient-centered care is a top priority," said Dr. Sabbagh. "I am excited to continue helping individuals and couples in Massachusetts navigate their fertility journeys with the compassionate, personalized care they deserve."

To learn more about Dr. Sabbagh, receive fertility treatment advice, or schedule a consultation, visit www.bostonivf.com.

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America.

