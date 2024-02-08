Boston IVF Welcomes Reproductive Endocrinologist Jamil Mroueh, MD to its Rochester Fertility Center Team

"Dr. Mroueh's addition to Boston IVF's Rochester, NY fertility center represents a notable advantage for residents of the Greater Rochester Region and Western New York," stated David Stern, CEO of the Boston IVF fertility network. Post this

Boston IVF's Rochester fertility center is located at 1561 Long Pond Rd Suite 410, Rochester, NY 14626. It offers initial consultations, follow-up appointments, thorough treatment management, intrauterine insemination procedures (IUI), ultrasound and blood work monitoring, and more. In vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures and egg freezing, which involve egg retrievals and embryo transfers, will be performed at Boston IVF's fertility center in Syracuse, NY.

"Dr. Mroueh's addition to Boston IVF's Rochester, NY fertility center represents a notable advantage for residents of the Greater Rochester Region and Western New York," stated David Stern, CEO of the Boston IVF fertility network. "With his extensive expertise and commitment to reproductive endocrinology, Dr. Mroueh will serve as an invaluable resource for individuals and couples across the state seeking fertility and family-building treatments."

Dr. Mroueh specializes in a diverse range of infertility treatments and family building services, encompassing, IUI, IVF, egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building services, recurrent pregnancy loss, PCOS, and more. Moreover, he speaks Arabic, French, and English.

"Being a member of the renowned Boston IVF fertility network enables me to maintain my dedication to delivering exceptional care and services to patients in Rochester and Western NY," expressed Dr. Jamil Mroueh. "My pledge to provide outstanding care to the local community resonates with Boston IVF's fundamental values of respect, compassion, support, and education."

Dr. Mroueh has garnered several accolades, including his designation as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). With dual board certification in OB/GYN and REI, Dr. Mroueh earned his medical degree at the American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine, completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn, and received his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at The Ohio State University Hospital.

To learn more about Dr. Mroueh, receive fertility treatment advice, or schedule a consultation, visit www.bivfnewyork.com.

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with over 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network now spans 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout the country, including New York. Renowned for its innovative reproductive technologies and research, Boston IVF continues to lead the way in fertility care and training the next generation of fertility experts.

