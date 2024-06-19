Boston Scientific Human Resources Leader Joins the Association of Executive Search & Leadership Consultants' Board of Directors

"Camille brings a depth of experience in leadership and talent, critical insights regarding effective global DEI strategies, and strong board experience in organizations directly relevant to AESC's purpose and mission." Post this

Camille brings more than 30 years of experience enhancing organizations through human resources leadership to her role on the AESC Board of Directors. Before joining Boston Scientific, Camille held HR roles at market-leading companies and organizations including Federal Express, Exxon Chemical Company, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, IBM, and the State of Oregon.

In 2004, Camille started her career at Boston Scientific as Director, Human Resources. Today, she holds the title Vice President, Human Resources and Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and oversees and supports nearly 50,000 employees in over 130 countries. She also drives global diversity, health equity and inclusion strategies and programs that recognize and value the unique talents, attributes, and contributions of the company's staff.

Throughout her nearly 20 years at Boston Scientific, Camille has been instrumental in driving change and building a company culture that prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion. Some of her most notable contributions to Boston Scientific include spearheading the Close the Gap health equity initiative, global community impact, promoting supplier diversity and leading U.S. diversity recruiting programs.

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "It is a pleasure to welcome Camille to the AESC Board of Directors. Camille brings a depth of experience in leadership and talent, critical insights regarding effective global DEI strategies, and strong board experience in organizations directly relevant to AESC's purpose and mission. I look forward to working with Camille to continue to elevate AESC's commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and access."

Camille currently serves on several boards, including:

AESC member, WittKieffer

Disability: IN

Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) Foundation

She is also a liaison to the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME) organization and an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Camille received her bachelor's in business management from Pennsylvania State University and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in human resources from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Married to her husband Deryk Gilmore for more than 30 years and has two adult sons.

"I am honored to be appointed to the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC). I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the industry, and I am committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence and integrity in executive search and leadership consulting." Camille said of the appointment.

Media Contact

Martha Clement Rochford, AESC, + 1 (585) 789 0057, [email protected], aesc.org

SOURCE AESC