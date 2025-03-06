Botani Introduces Premium Tea Leaf Wrappers to Elevate Consumer Experience

"Our new Botani Tea Wrappers showcase the intersection of flower-based materials and artisanal papermaking." Post this

Botani Tea Wrappers provide a versatile option for multiple end-use applications, including cones, blunts, cannagars, and booklets. Like Botani's hemp papers, the tea wrappers are fully customizable, with a wide array of flavor infusions and branding options available. This allows cannabis brands to create highly differentiated products to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"Hemp has always been at the heart of our business, and we're constantly innovating to offer versatile solutions for our customers," said Thomas Kraker, Product Manager at Botani. "Our tea leaf papers provide a unique and high-quality option that allows brands to expand their product lines while maintaining Botani's renowned commitment to excellence."

Botani's foray into tea wrappers is a natural progression, leveraging SWM International's centuries of expertise in reconstituting botanical materials into specialty papers. The proprietary process results in wrappers that are not only smooth-burning and flavorful, but also easy to package, store and ship. This empowers brands to seamlessly integrate tea wrappers into their existing production lines for maximum efficiency and scalability.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Bree DeVita at [email protected] or 303-513-1244.

About Botani

Botani is the cannabis-specific arm of SWM International, a papermaking pioneer with over 400 years of experience in innovation. The company embodies SWM International's unwavering innovative spirit and dedication to technical progression, embracing cutting-edge papermaking advancements to nurture customer growth with every step. From natural leaf and botanicals to colorful, scented, premium, one-of-a-kind papers, Botani redefines premium natural fibers product manufacturing with customizable and scalable offerings for businesses looking to deliver an elevated consumer experience. Botani's time-tested sustainable processes reconstitute hemp into fillers, produce rolling papers, and create natural hemp wrappers which allow brands to scale quickly without compromising quality. For more information, visit http://www.botani.com. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About SWM International

SWM International is the leading global supplier of premium, highly engineered lightweight fiber-based solutions, with deep expertise in reconstituted botanicals. Backed by centuries of experience in paper manufacturing and committed to accelerate the transition to safer and more sustainable solutions, the company's broad product portfolio, global footprint, and expert service offerings help drive innovation across all its markets. These include combustible and smokeless applications, and next-generation categories such as heated tobacco and oral delivery solutions. The company's advanced natural fibers also play a critical role in a wide range of markets, including energy storage, surface protection, filtration and packaging. SWM International, with the headquarter in Luxembourg, employs nearly 2,000 dedicated professionals at its facilities across Europe, the United States, Latin America, and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.swmintl.com. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Bree DeVita, Botani, 3035131244, [email protected], https://botani.com/

SOURCE Botani