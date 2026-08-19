Botanic Hearth's Clinically Backed Botanicals Drive Multiple Amazon Bestsellers Across Hair and Body Care

"We don't promise miracles, we pair botanicals with tested actives and let results speak" Post this

Each botanical is sourced from its traditional growing region — Mediterranean rosemary, Australian tea tree, Moroccan argan, and Central American batana among them — a sourcing standard the brand credits, alongside its testing, for driving fast-growing adoption among textured and curly-hair customers seeking lightweight, botanical-first oils for frizz control, moisture, and scalp care.

"We don't promise miracles, we pair botanicals with tested actives and let results speak," said a representative for Botanic Hearth. "A rosemary hair oil should tell you exactly what it does: which active, what it's tested for, and how to use it, not just that it's natural."

Since its founding in 2018, Botanic Hearth has built its portfolio around those five ingredient pillars, spanning pre-wash oils, shampoos and conditioners, and post-wash treatments and mists, all formulated without sulfates or parabens.

The company's formulation philosophy is straightforward: name the botanical, the active, and the numbers behind it, rather than lean on unexplained "clean" or "natural" labeling. The goal, according to the brand, is to keep clinically backed, heritage-rooted hair and body care easy to fit into daily routines, at a fair, everyday price rather than a premium or salon price tag.

Botanic Hearth plans to keep expanding within its core ingredient pillars while growing its distribution across North America, working with both mass retailers and regional independents, building on its existing foothold across major ecommerce marketplaces.

For more information, visit www.botanichearth.com or email [email protected].

About Botanic Hearth

Founded in 2018, Botanic Hearth (www.botanichearth.com) pairs time-tested botanicals with clinically backed actives to make effective, heritage-rooted hair and body care part of everyday routines. Rooted in Ancient Wisdom, Proven by Science, the brand names every botanical and active on the label, backs its formulas with testing, and prices them for everyday use rather than salon shelves.

Trusted by millions of customers worldwide and a multiple #1 Amazon Bestseller in hair oil and scalp care, Botanic Hearth continues to expand its rosemary, tea tree, batana, jasmine, and argan lines across hair care, skin care, and body care.

Media Contact

Botanic Hearth, Botanic Hearth, 1 8189875354, [email protected], https://botanichearth.com/

SOURCE Botanic Hearth