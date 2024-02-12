Botkin Chiarello Calaf Named One of Texas' Leading Law Firms in Chambers Regional Spotlight Guide

The Austin-based firm claimed a spot in the exclusive listing for its work litigating complex business disputes, as well as representing clients in intellectual property matters.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chambers Regional Spotlight Guide has recognized Botkin Chiarello Calaf as one of the best litigation boutiques in Texas.

The annual guide to the state's top boutique-sized law firms is based on interviews and extended research conducted by London-based Chambers and Partners, a leading legal rankings service. Botkin Chiarello Calaf (BCC) claimed a spot in the exclusive listing for its work litigating complex business disputes, as well as representing clients in intellectual property matters.

"We are thrilled to earn this recognition from Chambers," says managing partner Ryan Botkin. "Our young firm is just a few months shy of its first anniversary, which makes this Chambers ranking as a top firm all the more meaningful. Our goal at BCC is to provide excellent, individualized legal services to each of our clients. We are delighted by this acknowledgment of our work and look forward to continuing to solve complex disputes for our clients in creative, cost-effective ways."

The Chambers Regional Spotlight recognition follows the selection of partners Ryan Botkin, Katherine Chiarello, and María Amelia Calaf (MAC) to the most recent Texas Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America, which also recognized Asra Syed on its Ones to Watch list; Austin Magazine's recognition of Leah Bhimani Buratti as a top attorney for intellectual property; and Austin Business Journal's recognition of Jennifer Colimon as a finalist for its Women in Business awards.

About Botkin Chiarello Calaf

Chambers Regional Spotlight Guide recognizes Botkin Chiarello Calaf as one of the best boutique firms in Texas. Our firm is comprised of agile, forward-thinking lawyers dedicated to the success of our clients and our community. Clients rely on our team for their most important trials and our proven advisory services to help resolve complex business and intellectual property disputes. Learn more at www.bccaustin.com.

Media Contact

Amy Boardman Hunt, Botkin Chiarello Calaf, 1 2148018116, amy.hunt@muselegalpr.com

SOURCE Botkin Chiarello Calaf