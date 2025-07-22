Bottle POS Partners with DoorDash, Enabling Liquor Stores to Expand Their Reach

"We've been wanting to expand our store offering to include delivery for some time, and Bottle POS' integration with DoorDash is making this a reality for us." — Desmond Mason, Manager, Charlies II Beer Wine & Spirits Post this

"We've been wanting to expand our store offering to include delivery for some time, and Bottle POS' integration with DoorDash is making this a reality for us," said Desmond Mason, Manager, Charlies II Beer Wine & Spirits. "We're excited for the opportunity this integration provides and look forward to serving our customers — old and new — in this new marketplace."

"We're thrilled to be working with DoorDash to bring more services to our comprehensive all-in-one solution," said Kevin Patel, VP of Product at Bottle POS. "This integration is a simple, effective way for our customers to expand their reach and better serve today's 'on-demand' consumers. With Bottle POS powering $3 billion in sales and more than 150 million transactions annually, we enable specialty retailers to operate with the same efficiency and sophistication as large chains, while maintaining personalized experiences and service. This partnership is a natural next step in our mission to modernize liquor retail."

For more information about Bottle POS and its integration with DoorDash, please visit: https://bottlepos.com/integration/doordash or contact DoorDash at [email protected].

About Bottle POS

Bottle POS, a Quilt Software solution, is the all-in-one, cloud-based point of sale (POS) system designed by liquor store owners, for liquor store owners. With over 20 years of experience, our team understands the unique challenges faced by small business liquor and wine store operators. Bottle POS simplifies inventory management, provides detailed reporting, and boasts online sales and marketing tools that help specialty retailers focus on growing their business. For more information, visit: https://bottlepos.com

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.

