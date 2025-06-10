Bottle Rocket Media Helps Raise Over $1.7 Million Through Nonprofit Video Partnerships

"Storytelling is always at the heart of what we do. It's always inspiring to use our 'super powers' for good." said Dan Fisher, Principal at Bottle Rocket Media. "We're proud to partner with mission-driven teams like the GI Research Foundation and NSLAC, who are doing work that matters." Post this

Teaming up for the seventh year, BRM produced a featured video for NSLAC's tenth anniversary celebration. The video helped set an intimate tone for the evening, supporting NSLAC as the organization exceeded its prior fundraising high, raising $335,000. The video spotlighted the urgent and personal nature of NSLAC's work, highlighting their support for vulnerable community members with accessible, free legal services in the areas of domestic violence, immigration, and housing.

"Storytelling is always at the heart of what we do. It's always inspiring to use our 'super powers' for good." said Dan Fisher, Principal at Bottle Rocket Media. "We're proud to partner with mission-driven teams like the GI Research Foundation and NSLAC, who are doing work that matters."

Both projects were strategically crafted for multi-channel distribution, debuting live at major fundraising events and extending their reach through social and web campaigns. Each project was developed in collaboration with the nonprofit's internal teams, combining on-camera interviews, scripting support, b-roll, and motion graphics. In every frame, the goal was clear: bring the mission to life and move people to donate.

To see how storytelling can elevate your mission, explore BRM's work or connect with the team at bottlerocketmedia.net.

About Bottle Rocket Media

Bottle Rocket Media is a full-service, award-winning Chicago-based video production agency specializing in branded content, motion graphics, documentary storytelling, SEO, and video marketing. From nonprofits to Fortune 500 brands, BRM creates content that resonates, engages, and drives action.

About North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic (NSLAC)

North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic provides accessible, quality, equitable, free legal services in the areas of domestic violence, housing, and immigration to give low-income, at-risk community members access to justice and the opportunity to live productive and secure lives. NSLAC serves north suburban Cook County, IL, and Lake County, IL.

About GI Research Foundation

Founded in 1961, the GI Research Foundation supports groundbreaking research, patient care, and education at the University of Chicago Medicine Digestive Diseases Center. GIRF is committed to advancing cures and improving the quality of life for patients living with digestive diseases such as IBD and Crohn's.

Media Contact

Tamika Carlton, Bottle Rocket Media, 1 312) 265-0693, [email protected], www.bottlerocketmedia.net

SOURCE Bottle Rocket Media