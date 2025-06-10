Bottle Rocket Media Helps Raise Over $1.7 Million Through Nonprofit Video Partnerships

Bottle Rocket Media (BRM), a Chicago-based video production agency, is proud to announce its role in helping raise over $1.7 million in partnership with two leading nonprofit organizations: the GI Research Foundation (GIRF) and the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic (NSLAC). BRM produced two impactful videos for GIRF's 2025 fundraising gala, featuring emotional patient testimonials and a short-form documentary showcasing the foundation's groundbreaking work in digestive disease research. The videos anchored an evening that raised $1.4 million—marking a historic milestone for the organization. For the seventh year in a row, BRM collaborated with NSLAC to create a featured video for the clinic's 10th anniversary event. The heartfelt production highlighted the organization's essential work in providing free legal services in domestic violence, immigration, and housing. The event raised a record-breaking $335,000. "Storytelling is always at the heart of what we do. It's always inspiring to use our 'super powers' for good," said Dan Fisher, Principal at Bottle Rocket Media. Both projects were designed for multi-channel use, premiering at live events and expanding reach through digital campaigns. Each video was developed collaboratively with nonprofit teams, blending scripting, interviews, motion graphics, and b-roll to bring missions to life and inspire action.
CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bottle Rocket Media (BRM), a leading video production agency based in Chicago, is proud to spotlight the impact of its ongoing nonprofit partnerships with the GI Research Foundation (Foundation) and the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic (NSLAC). Both organizations saw historic fundraising results this year, collectively raising over $1.7 million with the support of BRM-produced videos.
BRM produced two custom videos for Foundation's 2025 fundraising gala, each crafted to deepen donor awareness and inspire connection. The content package featured first-person patient testimonials and a flagship three-minute story highlighting the impact of ongoing research. Centered on the life-changing advancements in digestive disease care and the strength of the Foundation community, the videos anchored a powerful evening that raised $1.4 million and honored 64 years of groundbreaking discovery.
Teaming up for the seventh year, BRM produced a featured video for NSLAC's tenth anniversary celebration. The video helped set an intimate tone for the evening, supporting NSLAC as the organization exceeded its prior fundraising high, raising $335,000. The video spotlighted the urgent and personal nature of NSLAC's work, highlighting their support for vulnerable community members with accessible, free legal services in the areas of domestic violence, immigration, and housing.
"Storytelling is always at the heart of what we do. It's always inspiring to use our 'super powers' for good." said Dan Fisher, Principal at Bottle Rocket Media. "We're proud to partner with mission-driven teams like the GI Research Foundation and NSLAC, who are doing work that matters."
Both projects were strategically crafted for multi-channel distribution, debuting live at major fundraising events and extending their reach through social and web campaigns. Each project was developed in collaboration with the nonprofit's internal teams, combining on-camera interviews, scripting support, b-roll, and motion graphics. In every frame, the goal was clear: bring the mission to life and move people to donate.
About Bottle Rocket Media
Bottle Rocket Media is a full-service, award-winning Chicago-based video production agency specializing in branded content, motion graphics, documentary storytelling, SEO, and video marketing. From nonprofits to Fortune 500 brands, BRM creates content that resonates, engages, and drives action.
About North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic (NSLAC)
North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic provides accessible, quality, equitable, free legal services in the areas of domestic violence, housing, and immigration to give low-income, at-risk community members access to justice and the opportunity to live productive and secure lives. NSLAC serves north suburban Cook County, IL, and Lake County, IL.
About GI Research Foundation
Founded in 1961, the GI Research Foundation supports groundbreaking research, patient care, and education at the University of Chicago Medicine Digestive Diseases Center. GIRF is committed to advancing cures and improving the quality of life for patients living with digestive diseases such as IBD and Crohn's.
