Bottoms Up! Colossal Announces Voting is Open for Bar Boss 2023

Colossal CEO Mary Hagen stated, "Our partnership with Dos Hombres and Kind Campaign is a momentous achievement in our mission to make a colossal impact on the lives of human beings. We look forward to fostering a sense of both individual worth and appreciation for community through this competition."

While the cash is a helpful addition to a bartender's usual take-home, the magazine feature can serve up a pivotal career moment for the lucky drink-slinger. Bartender Magazine is celebrating its 44th year and currently has a circulation of over 260,000 and growing.

But the buzz doesn't wear off there. Eligible participants will be able to showcase their favorite custom recipe, accompanied by a photographed presentation, to take a shot at the prestigious title of "Critic's Pick" by Bartender Magazine. The chosen creation will also be featured in the publication, forever enshrining the winner as top-shelf.

To cast your vote and learn more about the competition, please visit barboss.org. You can also stay updated on the competition by following @votebarboss on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT COLOSSAL x BAR BOSS

Colossal is the global leader in online competitions, with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities. The Bar Boss competition is operated by Colossal as a fundraiser on behalf of DTCare, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Funds raised during the Bar Boss competition go to DTCare, which will subsequently issue a grant to the Kind Campaign. Click here to learn more about the donation process, and visit colossal.org for more information on everything Colossal.

ABOUT DOS HOMBRES

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the stars of Breaking Bad, created Dos Hombres to cultivate a Mezcal that they thought was perfect. Revered by the alcohol industry with eight prestigious awards, Dos Hombres boasts a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico, by third-generation expert mezcalero, Gregorio Velasco. Learn more about Dos Hombres here.

