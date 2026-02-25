Bouchée Patisserie To Open At Montage Laguna Beach

Montage Laguna Beach introduces its newest dining concept, a French inspired patisserie serving artisanal pastries, desserts, and coffee in a coastal chic setting.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Montage Laguna Beach, the flagship Montage Hotels & Resorts property perched cliffside in Laguna Beach, announces the opening of Bouchée Patisserie, a modern French inspired pastry shop bathed in Southern Californian coastal elegance and debuting on March 2, 2026. Affectionately named from the French word for "mouthful," the artisan pastry shop will feature a collection of traditional house-baked goods, velvety house-spun gelato, classic French macarons, towering fruit tarts, scratch-made sandwiches and Vittoria barista served coffee. Located adjacent to the resort's porte-cochere, Bouchée welcomes guests and locals daily to indulge in sweet delights and creative confections from morning until dusk.

"Lee Smith, our extraordinary Executive Pastry Chef, and his talented pastry team have been delighting our guests for over a decade, continuously blurring the line between food and art. The opening of Bouchée Patisserie provides our community a front seat into their creations, and we are excited to welcome them," said Victorio Gonzalez, Managing Director of Montage Laguna Beach. "A chic, everyday indulgence, Bouchée offers guests, locals, and residents the perfect place to savor handcrafted pastries, sip espresso, or gather provisions for a Parisian-style picnic on the beach or cliffside overlooking the ocean."

With over three decades of experience in Michelin-starred restaurants in France and the United Kingdom, Executive Pastry Chef Lee Smith leads the culinary team at Bouchée Patisserie. A native of Leicestershire, England, Chef Smith is classically trained and completed a three-year apprenticeship at The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland under renowned pastry chef Ian Ironside, before refining his craft alongside acclaimed chefs at one-, two-, and three-Michelin-starred restaurants. His career also includes senior pastry leadership roles at world-class hotels such as The Peninsula Bangkok and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts in London, Kuala Lumpur, and Beverly Hills, experience he now brings to the modern French patisserie at Montage Laguna Beach.

Chef Smith's innovative desserts, coveted as amenities and on menus at the Laguna Beach resort, tout meticulous attention, showcasing a harmony of form, flavor, and finesse. Joining Smith is a talented team of bakers, chocolatiers, ice cream makers, cake designers and pastry chefs who collectively bring Bouchée's elevated pastry program to life.

Bouchée brings the timeless craft of French pastry to Laguna Beach with a fresh, coastal sensibility. Crafted daily by the patisserie's culinary team using seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors, the menu moves seamlessly from morning to afternoon, featuring elegant pastries and cakes, breakfast sandwiches, macarons, chocolate bonbons, gelato, and thoughtfully prepared grab-and-go offerings including salads, sandwiches, grain bowls, and cold-pressed juices. Menu highlights include:

Almond Croissant, Morning Bun, Kouign Amman, and Bacon Tomato Danish

Egg & Cheese Croissant with scrambled egg white and avocado

Grain Bowl with quinoa, brown rice, roasted vegetables, cucumber, avocado, edamame, tomato, and white balsamic vinaigrette

French Baked Ham Baguette with salted butter, Comté cheese, and cornichon

Coffee Eclair, Peanut Butter Chocolate Torte, Pistachio Choux Bun, and Strawberry Almond Petite Gateau

The light-filled space pairs modern French style with Laguna's relaxed warmth, offering plush banquettes, indoor-outdoor seating, and a stone counter that showcases an artful array of pastries each morning and afternoon from 6:00am – 6:00pm.

For Bouchée Patisserie images, see here. For more information on Montage Laguna Beach and overnight reservations, please visit: www.montage.com/lagunabeach, follow @montagehotels and @montagelaguna.

About Montage Laguna Beach

Montage Laguna Beach is set on a coastal bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the heart of the vibrant arts community of Laguna Beach, California. The 263-room craftsman-style resort offers 30 acres of oceanfront luxury featuring beachfront accommodations and 23 privately owned Montage Residences. The expansive resort includes a 20,000-sq. ft. Spa Montage; destination dining amongst three restaurants, including signature restaurant, Studio Mediterranean; Montage's signature children's program, Paintbox; a wealth of outdoor recreation including two pools and direct beach access; a fine art collection; and more than 20,000-sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Montage Laguna Beach is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

About Montage Hotels & Resorts

Montage Hotels & Resorts is the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Designed to serve the affluent and discerning traveler and homeowner, the company features an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Each Montage property offers comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences includes: Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos, Montage Healdsburg, and Montage Big Sky. Future destinations include Montage Cay, Montage Punta Mita and Montage Valle de Guadalupe. Montage Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, follow @montagehotels or visit www.montage.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Wayt, FINN Partners, 1 9493751141, [email protected]

SOURCE Montage Laguna Beach