BOUGIE™: The Ultimate Bubbles Without the Buzz Launches in Star-Studded New York Event

"The alcohol-free market is not just a passing phase; it's a megatrend in motion," said TheThirdBevco CEO, Pete Scalise. "We're excited to introduce BOUGIE to an audience that desires the luxury of a fine bubbly without the alcohol. With BOUGIE, you're not just sipping a drink, you're embracing a lifestyle movement."

As part of this movement, the event is also the launch pad for Bougie TV, an anticipated podcast that will resonate with the very essence of BOUGIE, featuring appearances from key influencers and celebrities.

But it's not just about the glitz and glamour. At its core, Bougie is about health, wellness, and guilt-free enjoyment. Infused with vitamins and antioxidants, this bubbly is refreshingly nutritious. With zero alcohol, 10 calories, zero sugar, and zero carbs, it's the perfect drink for the modern generation.

While the event is exclusive, opportunities to connect and collaborate are not. Whether you're a member of the press keen to witness this revolutionary launch or an influencer looking to align with the Bougie movement, reach out at [email protected].

Get your best outfits ready and gear up for an evening that promises more than just bubbles. It's where luxury meets lifestyle, and everyone's invited to the party – in spirit, if not in person.

About TheThirdBevCo:

TheThirdBevCo is at the forefront of the non-alcoholic beverage industry, crafting drinks that resonate with the modern consumer's desire for healthier, guilt-free alternatives. With Bougie, they've captured the essence of a celebratory sparkling bubbly without the alcohol, blending taste with nutrition. Learn more about their revolutionary products at https://the3rdbevcoipo.com/.

