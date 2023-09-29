BOUGIE™: The Ultimate Bubbles Without the Buzz Launches in Star-Studded New York Event

This October 14, 2023 invite-only event, featuring Nick Tangorra, Bella Barbaro, and many more celebrities, is where the who's who of pop culture, music, politics, and entrepreneurship will converge!
GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TheThirdBevCo, pioneers in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, is pulling back the curtains on its latest creation, BOUGIE™ in a red-carpet extravaganza. Meet Bougie, the non-alcoholic sparkling bubbly, promising all the sophistication of champagne but none of the morning-after regrets. With the ever-growing demand among Millennials and Gen Z for healthier, alcohol-free alternatives, Bougie embodies the essence of indulgence without compromise.
Set to unfold at The Vault in Garden City, New York on Saturday, October 14, 2023, this invite-only event, titled "Bougie. The Bubbles Without the Buzz," is where the who's who of pop culture, music, politics, and entrepreneurship will converge. Nick Tangorra will be attending, hosting, and performing. He is a recording artist and on-air personality at Long Island, New York's number one Top 40 station, 106.1 BLI. He has shared the stage with artists such as Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, and Miley Cyrus. Also on hand will be Love Island's Bella Barbaro, a model and singer who recently performed in Brazil with Akon. Attendees can expect a whirlwind of entertainment – live music, interactive photo installments, a DJ setting the vibe, and tantalizing surprise performances.
"The alcohol-free market is not just a passing phase; it's a megatrend in motion," said TheThirdBevco CEO, Pete Scalise. "We're excited to introduce BOUGIE to an audience that desires the luxury of a fine bubbly without the alcohol. With BOUGIE, you're not just sipping a drink, you're embracing a lifestyle movement."
As part of this movement, the event is also the launch pad for Bougie TV, an anticipated podcast that will resonate with the very essence of BOUGIE, featuring appearances from key influencers and celebrities.
But it's not just about the glitz and glamour. At its core, Bougie is about health, wellness, and guilt-free enjoyment. Infused with vitamins and antioxidants, this bubbly is refreshingly nutritious. With zero alcohol, 10 calories, zero sugar, and zero carbs, it's the perfect drink for the modern generation.
While the event is exclusive, opportunities to connect and collaborate are not. Whether you're a member of the press keen to witness this revolutionary launch or an influencer looking to align with the Bougie movement, reach out at [email protected].
Get your best outfits ready and gear up for an evening that promises more than just bubbles. It's where luxury meets lifestyle, and everyone's invited to the party – in spirit, if not in person.
About TheThirdBevCo:
TheThirdBevCo is at the forefront of the non-alcoholic beverage industry, crafting drinks that resonate with the modern consumer's desire for healthier, guilt-free alternatives. With Bougie, they've captured the essence of a celebratory sparkling bubbly without the alcohol, blending taste with nutrition. Learn more about their revolutionary products at https://the3rdbevcoipo.com/.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lange, TheThirdBevco, 1 9494603408,[email protected], https://the3rdbevcoipo.com/
SOURCE TheThirdBevco
Share this article