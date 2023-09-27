Boulder Crest Foundation Receives Honors from AARP and Governor of Virginia

Boulder Crest Foundation is transforming our country's approach to mental health using the science of Posttraumatic Growth – the idea that you can thrive, not just survive, in the aftermath of trauma. Tweet this

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin and Governor Glenn Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award at Boulder Crest's 10th anniversary celebration on September 8. The prestigious honor recognizes pioneers across the Commonwealth for their outstanding achievements and extraordinary contributions in a variety of categories, including education, culture, the arts, and philanthropy.

"After watching my fellow veterans return home from combat, my wife and I started bringing wounded warriors to our home and ultimately donated 37 acres of our estate to build the nation's first-ever wellness center for combat veterans and first responders. Since then, Boulder Crest has become the home of Posttraumatic Growth, pioneering research-backed training programs that enable combat veterans and first responders to live great lives in the aftermath of trauma." said Ken Falke, Chair & Founder, Boulder Crest Foundation.

Boulder Crest Foundation is transforming our country's approach to mental health using the science of Posttraumatic Growth – the idea that you can thrive, not just survive, in the aftermath of trauma.

Boulder Crest's pioneering programs focus on both prevention and intervention. These programs —Warrior PATHH, Struggle Well training, Struggle Well Experience, and Family R&R— help participants and their families transform struggle and trauma into lifelong growth and strength.

To date, the nonprofit has impacted over 100,000 active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and their family members – those on the front lines who serve us all.

To learn more about Boulder Crest Foundation, apply to programs or donate, go to bouldercrest.org. Watch Boulder Crest's latest short film, Reborn.

About Boulder Crest Foundation

Boulder Crest Foundation, the home of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG), is the global leader in the development, delivery, study, and scale of PTG-based programs. Boulder Crest is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on ensuring the military, veteran, and first responder communities can live great lives in the aftermath of trauma. Suicide claims the lives of over 20 veterans every day, and more first responders die annually by suicide than in the line of fire. It is estimated that 30-40% of our nation's first responders are struggling with significant mental health challenges. The need is great – traditional approaches to mental health are not working for these communities and a new and innovative approach is desperately required. Boulder Crest is pioneering training programs based on the science of PTG. These evidence-based programs — offered at no cost to participants — train members of the military, veterans, and first responders to experience PTG and thrive in the aftermath of traumatic events.

Boulder Crest's flagship PTG programs are called: Warrior PATHH (Progressive and Alternative Training for Helping Heroes), Struggle Well and the Struggle Well Experience. These programs are delivered at Boulder Crest's beautiful facilities in Bluemont, Virginia and Sonoita, Arizona, across the nation through our two Warrior PATHH Mobile Training Teams and Struggle Well trainers, and in partnership with seven other nonprofit organizations, located in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Maine, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington State. In total, Boulder Crest's PTG-based programs have been delivered in 21 states.

Since its founding in 2010, Boulder Crest consistently demonstrates a history of disruptive innovation. Boulder Crest is transforming society's perception of mental health, trauma, and growth, by building the first, privately-funded wellness center for combat veterans and their families in 2013; creating the first-ever program based on the science of PTG in 2014 with Warrior PATHH; creating the first PTG-based think tank in 2018 with the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth; establishing the first PTG-based network with the Avalon Action Alliance in 2019; and bringing PTG into the world of first responders for the first time in 2021 with Struggle Well training. Learn more at bouldercrest.org and connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

Nubia DuVall Wilson, Boulder Crest Foundation, 1 16463570428, [email protected], www.bouldercrest.org

SOURCE Boulder Crest Foundation