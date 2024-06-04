Boulder iQ Division Increases Chlorine Dioxide Sterilization Capacity for Medical Devices

Once medical device developers understand the benefits of chlorine dioxide sterilization, they are anxious to make the move from ethylene oxide. Post this

In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final rule that will put in place the strongest measures to date for EO commercial sterilization facilities] – a rule that will impact virtually all medical device contract sterilization companies, and that has the possibility to significantly decrease the supply of EO sterilization facilities and increase EO sterilization prices.

The chlorine dioxide alternative

"Medical device developers used to sterilizing with EO are understandably concerned about its viability and availability going forward," says Kasic. While the EPA is not eliminating EO sterilization, but rather working to reduce EO exposure, he states that CD offers one of the best alternatives available. "It's an effective, efficient, clean method of sterilization with a long and successful history," he explains.

CD also is an environmentally friendly option appropriate for a majority of medical devices. It is non-carcinogenic and nonflammable, and has no post-treatment residuals. It can sterilize at room temperature, making it ideal for novel materials and plastics.

Safe EO sterilization

Boulder Sterilization will continue to operate six small EO chambers. "EO will still be the best sterilization choice for some products," Kasic says. The company uses small, single-use EO canisters to provide simple, safe loading and unloading – eliminating the risks that come with large quantities of potentially dangerous-to-handle EO gas. The contract sterilization organization has also equipped its EO sterilizers with abators (catalytic converters) that reduce emissions by more than 99.9%, already in compliance with the new EPA standards.

"The options we offer, and the variety of CD chamber sizes, are allowing us to meet the market need for different volumes and sizes of product," says Kasic. "Along with our fast-turn service – completing standard validations in as little as four weeks – we can help medical device developers get their products to market faster and more efficiently than ever with whatever type of sterilization works best for them."

