Boulder iQ Expands Colorado Operations, Nearly Doubles Its Space

Boulder iQ is doubling its facility space in Boulder, Colorado, to meet increasing demand for its medical device product development and sterilization services.

The company has purchased a 10,000-square-foot facility at 5375 Western Avenue in Boulder, close to its current operations at 5421 Western Avenue. With the expansion, the company will almost double its space, to a total of 21,000 square feet.

Use of additional space

Boulder iQ plans to use the additional space for assembly, packaging and labeling. Product design, testing, rapid prototyping, cleanroom operations and sterilization will continue to take place at its current facility.

"We have simply outgrown our space with the amount of work we are doing," says Jim Kasic, president and CEO of Boulder iQ. He attributes the company's fast growth over the past few years to referrals, Boulder iQs growing reputation in the medical device community and its continued success with an expanding client base. "We often begin work with early-stage companies and then grow with them," he explains. "When we succeed in helping them get their products to market, they succeed, grow and come back to us for further projects. It's a cycle of success we work to cultivate."

Full services, including sterilization, under one roof

Boulder iQ provide product design, development, assembly, packaging and sterilization services all under one roof. "Medical device companies around the country recognize the benefits of this capability as they work to get their products to market, and to patients, more effectively and efficiently." Boulder iQ currently has significant contracts with clients in 33 states and 6 foreign countries.

"Although most of our clients are repeats or come from referrals, we are seeing more and more companies interested in our chlorine dioxide sterilization services," adds Kasic. The room-temperature alternative to ethylene oxide sterilization is an effective, efficient, clean method of sterilization with a long and successful history, he explains. By offering both CD and EO sterilization through its Boulder Sterilization division, the company can meet more device manufacturers' needs.

Staff growth

Boulder iQ continues to hire staff to keep up with demand, and is seeking engineers, assemblers and project managers in particular. The company now employs 50, up from 20 just 18 months ago. The strong Colorado workforce is key to the company's retaining all operations in Boulder, says Kasic. "We are committed to Colorado, to our community and to the economy here."

Boulder iQ is an expert contract firm that provides life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market. With specialties in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, design, engineering and manufacturing, the company's single-source program speeds product development. The Boulder Sterilization division provides quick-turn ethylene oxide and chlorine dioxide sterilization, final assembly and packaging services. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Boulder iQ is ISO 13485:2016 certified through Boulder BioMed.

