Boulder iQ Names Jeremy Anderson Director of Business Development

Most recently, Anderson worked at ERIGroup, Inc. in Golden, Colorado, where he held positions including director of operations, product development and program delivery. He also served as an engineering manager and mechanical engineer at the company. Previously, he was a staff scientist and engineer with Neumann Systems Group, Inc., in Colorado Springs.

Anderson holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He holds a patent in the indirect and direct method of sequestering contaminates.

"Jeremy's in-depth knowledge of the full product development process for medical device companies, coupled with his engineering expertise and business acumen, will help us align our services with developers' needs," says Jim Kasic, chairman and founder of Boulder iQ and its Boulder Sterilization division. "With demand for Boulder iQ's medical device product development and sterilization services at an all-time high, Jeremy will be invaluable in expanding our business in a strategic, effective manner."

Boulder iQ

Boulder iQ is an expert contract firm that provides life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market. With specialties in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, design, engineering and manufacturing, the company's single-source program speeds product development. The Boulder Sterilization division provides quick-turn ethylene oxide and chlorine dioxide sterilization, final assembly and packaging services.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Boulder iQ is ISO 13485:2016 certified through Boulder BioMed. The company's Boulder Medical Device Accelerator provides equity investment in start-up companies seeking product development services, expert mentoring and infrastructure support.

