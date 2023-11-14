Boulo Solutions' Delphine Carter Named a Finalist in the Birmingham Business Journal's Annual CEO Awards

Boulo Solutions founder and CEO, Delphine Carter. "At a time when others in technology are struggling, we have achieved considerable success by focusing on our mission to connect employers who need quality hires with women who need innovative workplace solutions." Post this

Carter's finalist selection is a direct reflection of Boulo's impact on women in the workforce, professional development and support programs, proprietary technology development and the company's growth since being founded in 2019. Under Carter's leadership, Boulo received $1.5 million in institutional funding and expanded operations in Alabama and into four other states.

"Boulo finds innovative ways to lift up women in the workforce," explained Boulo Solutions founder and CEO, Delphine Carter. "At a time when others in technology are struggling, we have achieved considerable success by focusing on our mission to connect employers who need quality hires with women who need innovative workplace solutions to return to, or stay in, the workforce."

Delphine Carter proudly serves on the Board for Innovate Birmingham and was named a Fellow for the Women's Foundation of Alabama. She contributes regularly to Forbes Business Council and other HR-focused business publications.

All finalists will be featured in the Dec. 8 edition of the Birmingham Business Journal and recognized at a special CEO Awards event on December 7 at Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. Winners in each category will be announced at the event.

About Boulo Solutions

Boulo Solutions' recruiting capabilities help businesses diversify their workforce by pairing them with women rarely found on other platforms. They connect this hidden workforce to companies offering jobs with caregiver-friendly cultures. Boulo's current customer base focus is on innovative businesses with a progressive culture. Companies, including Alabama Power, Protective Life, O'Neal Steel, Therapy Brands, Wyndy, Digital Motion, Bronze Valley, and Immediate, among others, have hired women through Boulo Solutions.

