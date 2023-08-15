Boulo Solutions' Founder and CEO Delphine Carter Named Top Birmingham Women Honoree

Boulo Founder and CEO, Delphine Carter, was named to the Top Birmingham Women list.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boulo, a recruitment platform that connects companies with exceptional candidates, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Delphine Carter, was named to the Top Birmingham Women list. Presented by Birmingham Business Journal, the 2023 Top Birmingham Women Awards honor women who have risen to the pinnacle of their industries or fields and who have a long and tangible track record of results and impact in the community and their industries.

"I am grateful to receive such prestigious recognition for following my passion," explained Boulo Solutions founder and CEO, Delphine Carter. "I am a problem solver at heart and founded Boulo to help provide a path for mothers to succeed in the workforce."

The Birmingham Business Journal's Top Birmingham Women is a special award that recognizes Birmingham women who have risen to the pinnacle of their industries. It is an award that goes above and beyond the Woman to Watch distinction and was originally created to honor trailblazing women who shaped the local economy.

Honorees will be recognized at the annual Women's Summit event in 2023, which will be held Friday, September 29 from 8:00am to 2:00pm at the BJCC. The awards ceremony will be in the afternoon segments.

About Boulo Solutions

Boulo Solutions' recruiting capabilities help businesses diversify their workforce by pairing them with women rarely found on other platforms. They connect this hidden workforce to companies offering jobs with caregiver-friendly cultures. Boulo's current customer base focus is on innovative businesses with a progressive culture. Companies, including Alabama Power, Protective Life, O'Neal Steel, Therapy Brands, Wyndy, Digital Motion, Bronze Valley, and Immediate, among others, have hired women through Boulo Solutions.

Pull Quote

"I am a problem solver at heart and founded Boulo to help provide a path for mothers to succeed in the workforce."

Media Contact

Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of Boulo), 1 7034449494, [email protected], www.boulosolutions.com

SOURCE Boulo Solutions