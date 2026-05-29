Bounce Curl Expands Product Line with Science-Driven Lightweight Haircare Collection for Volumizing Fine Hair

Bounce Curl, a leader in clean hair care, introduces its new Weightless Collection, featuring the best products that don't weigh down curly hair. These innovations are powered by scientifically proven formulas that provide enough support to keep hair light and lifted.

PHOENIX, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bounce Curl, a celebrated female-founded company known for its clean and curly hair solutions, has officially launched its new Weightless Collection. Designed by the brand's formulating scientist and founder Merian Odesho, this line features products that provide the right amount of hydration to enhance hair volume and natural texture.

The Weightless Collection's innovation lies in its unique blend of nature and science. Drawing on inspiration from Mesopotamian beauty traditions, Merian applies scientific expertise to develop advanced formulas that optimize hair health and appearance.

The latest products in the collection are formulated with the Volunix Bio-Actives™ Blend and PGenics™ Hydra, innovative complexes designed for wavy, curly and coily hair that require light hydration.

This commitment to science-driven formulas is rooted in a deeper philosophy. "At Bounce Curl, we believe in reshaping narratives," says founder Merian Odesho. "While straightening hair was once the norm, we advocate for accepting and celebrating natural curls."

Staying true to Bounce Curl's philosophy, the products in the new collection are dermatologist-tested, toxicologist-audited, cruelty-free, vegan and formulated to meet Europe's strict regulatory requirements. The Weightless Collection launches five new products, including a shampoo, a conditioning mask, a leave-in, a ceramide jelly and a lightweight curl cream for fine hair.

Why Choose Products That Don't Weigh Down Curly Hair?

Choosing lightweight products is an effective way to achieve natural volume and definition. Heavy formulas coat fine hair strands, pulling curls down from the root and leaving them flat, limp and undefined. The Weightless Collection is engineered to provide hold and moisture without this heaviness, creating the appearance of fuller, more abundant curls.

Heavy products can also accumulate on the scalp and hair, causing a greasy feel and appearance. Bounce Curl's Weightless products absorb moisture quickly without leaving buildup or a weighted-down feeling.

For instance, the Weightless Shampoo gently removes buildup while maintaining the hair's natural moisture. For those seeking the best non-heavy gel for curls, the Ceramide Jelly offers a medium-hold formula that tames frizz and boosts definition without sticky residue.

Other product lines may focus on intense moisture or strong hold for thicker, coarser hair. The Weightless Collection aims to create lift at the root and give hair definition and bounce, addressing the flat crowns and limp curls people with fine hair commonly experience. Interested individuals can visit Bounce Curl's website for more information or schedule a virtual hair consultation to determine the most suitable products for their needs.

About Bounce Curl

Bounce Curl is a women-owned brand dedicated to providing hair care products for individuals with wavy, curly and coily hair textures. It blends holistic and modern science techniques to help people accept and celebrate their natural curls. The brand recently launched the Weightless Collection, featuring products designed to hydrate delicate strands.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Bounce Curl, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.bouncecurl.com

SOURCE Bounce Curl