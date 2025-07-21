Boundless Devices and Gryphon Online Safety Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Broadband Security and Parental Controls

Gryphon and Boundless Devices (BDI) have formed a strategic partnership to integrate Gryphon's AI-powered cybersecurity and parental controls into BDI's broadband devices, including Motorola-branded products. The collaboration brings seamless, secure internet experiences to homes and mobile users globally, starting June 2025 under the new MotoSync+ platform.

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gryphon Online Safety, a pioneer in AI-powered edge network cybersecurity and parental control technology, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Boundless Devices Inc. (BDI), a global leader in telecommunications, smart networking and emerging mobile ecosystems. This collaboration will integrate Gryphon's advanced lifecycle orchestration and application management platform with BDI's family of networking products. Together, the offering promises to deliver a seamless, secure, and family-focused internet experience across home and mobile networks.

Under the agreement, Gryphon's award-winning Online Protection Suite, including advanced cybersecurity and intuitive parental controls, will be integrated across BDI broadband devices. Through Gryphon's proprietary HomeBound application, protection extends beyond the home network to mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, ensuring enterprise-grade security and parental oversight whether users are at home or on the move.

A key enabler of this integration is Gryphon's containerized software architecture. Each application component, ranging from content filtering to malware detection, is delivered as a container, enabling rapid, hardware-agnostic deployment across broadband platforms. Gryphon's platform orchestrates the full application lifecycle, from provisioning and remote diagnostics to automated updates and feature rollouts, providing service providers and users with a high-performance, continuously evolving protection solution.

The Gryphon platform will be available across BDI's portfolio of Motorola-branded networking devices and under the application name, MotoSync+. Gryphon will be able to leverage BDI's extensive global network of distribution partners to bring its innovative protection to millions of homes and businesses around the world.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Integrated Cybersecurity & Parental Controls: Gryphon's patented Online Protection Suite defends against hackers, malware, and online threats while offering parents powerful tools to manage screen time, filter content, and block inappropriate apps. With HomeBound™, these protections extend across all networks and devices.

Lifecycle Orchestration and Management: Gryphon's platform streamlines application deployment, monitoring, and updates through centralized orchestration. Devices remain protected, optimized, and responsive to evolving threats throughout their operational lifecycle.

Containerized Applications for Scalable Integration: Gryphon's modular, container-based architecture enables flexible integration with virtually any broadband gateway. This reduces the time-to-market, simplifies operations, and enables service providers to deliver rich, value-added services efficiently.

Expansive Market Reach: Leveraging BDIs global service provider and retail presence, the partnership ensures widespread adoption of Gryphon's advanced network protection technology in a cybersecurity market projected to exceed $29 billion .

John Wu, CEO of Gryphon, added, "This partnership is a game-changer for Gryphon and for the global broadband security market. By integrating our lifecycle orchestration platform and containerized security applications into BDI's product portfolio, we're making powerful AI-driven protection accessible at scale. It's a major step forward in our mission to make the internet safer for everyone, everywhere."

"Our partnership with Gryphon marks an important step in advancing family-first connectivity with enhanced security," said Dariush Zand, Chief Development Officer at BDI. "Gryphon's powerful cloud platform and Homebound application complement our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that safeguard our customers and unite connected communities."

The Gryphon-powered BDI portfolio of networking products under the Motorola brand, will be available from June 2025 onwards through select retail and distribution channels including www.motorolanetwork.com.

About Gryphon Online Safety

Gryphon Online Safety is a leading provider of edge network cybersecurity and parental control solutions, with a mission to create safer and more manageable online experiences. Gryphon's cloud-managed platform, powered by machine learning and protected by 12 issued patents, delivers robust security and intuitive controls for families and small businesses. Learn more at www.gryphonconnect.com.

About Boundless Devices, Inc.

Boundless Devices, Inc. (BDI) is a global product development, sales, and distribution company specializing in cutting-edge consumer electronics and connected solutions. From concept to customer, the company delivers high-quality technology across telecommunications, smart networking, and mobile ecosystems. BDI partners with industry leaders to bring innovative products to markets worldwide. Boundless Devices is a Tide Rock portfolio company, backed by permanent capital and a track record of scaling visionary businesses for long-term success. Learn more at www.boundlessdevices.com.

Media Contact

Gryphon Media Contact, Gryphon Online Safety, Inc., 1 (708) 888-1020, [email protected], www.gryphonconnect.com

Boundless Devices Media Contact, Boundless Devices, Inc., 1 (949)994-7791, [email protected], www.boundlessdevices.com

