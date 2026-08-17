Boundless Life Earns WASC Accreditation, Validating a New Model for Global Education

This accreditation validates that a fundamentally new model for family life is not only possible but is credible, scalable, and here to stay. Post this

The milestone recognizes that a globally mobile, place-based education model can meet internationally recognized standards for academic quality, governance, safeguarding, educator quality, student outcomes, and continuous improvement. This validates an educational approach designed specifically for families who want to integrate travel, work, and learning without compromising educational quality.

The accreditation covers Boundless Life's Education Centers in Sintra, Portugal; Syros, Greece; Tuscany, Italy; and Andalusia, Spain, with the organization's remaining locations in Bali, Uruguay, Montenegro, and Japan currently progressing through WASC's phased accreditation process.

The same accrediting body that evaluates respected institutions including Stanford University, UCLA, and more than 5,500 schools and educational institutions worldwide has now recognized Boundless Life's education system, marking a significant milestone not only for the company, but for the broader evolution of global education.

"Families have long felt they had to choose between an innovative education and a credible one," said Rekha Magon, Co-Founder and Chief Education Officer of Boundless Life. "This accreditation demonstrates that they don't. It validates that children can learn through meaningful experiences in communities, neighborhoods, museums, and local cultures while being held to the same high standards of educational quality expected anywhere in the world. We believe the future of education is flexible, global, and deeply human."

Founded in 2022, Boundless Life was created around a simple idea: families should not have to put life on hold for their children's education. Today, the company operates eight globally integrated communities where children ages 1.5 to 14 participate in an interdisciplinary, place-based education program while parents continue their careers remotely. Families live in thoughtfully designed homes, work from dedicated coworking spaces, and become part of an international community built around curiosity, connection, and cultural immersion.

The accreditation comes during a period of extraordinary growth for the company. Earlier this year, Boundless Life recorded the strongest booking month in its history, and continues to see demand accelerate as more families seek alternatives to traditional approaches to education, work, and family life.

"WASC accreditation is an extraordinary milestone not just because of what it says about our education program, but because of what it says about what's possible," said Mauro Repacci, CEO and Co-Founder of Boundless Life. "To achieve this level of independent validation just four years after founding the company speaks to the vision, dedication, and excellence of our team. We've always believed families shouldn't have to choose between successful careers, meaningful travel, and a world-class education for their children. This accreditation validates that a fundamentally new model for family life is not only possible but is credible, scalable, and here to stay."

WASC is one of the major U.S. regional accrediting agencies and one of the world's largest accreditors of international schools and educational institutions. Its rigorous multi-year accreditation process evaluates organizations across academic quality, curriculum, governance, student support, safeguarding, leadership, and continuous improvement through extensive documentation, self-study, classroom observations, stakeholder interviews, and on-site review.

For Boundless Life, the accreditation process spanned more than 100 evaluation areas, included more than 700 pages of documentation and reflection, and engaged more than 200 educators, students, families, and staff. Independent visiting committees spent time in classrooms, reviewed curriculum and assessment systems, interviewed stakeholders, and evaluated evidence demonstrating the quality, coherence, and effectiveness of the organization's educational model.

As Boundless Life continues to expand globally, accreditation will become an integral part of every new Education Center, reinforcing the organization's long-term commitment to educational excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement.

About Boundless Life

Boundless Life is pioneering a new way of living, working, and learning for globally mobile families. Launched in 2022, the company creates thoughtfully designed communities that combine family-friendly homes, coworking spaces, and a progressive, place-based education program across eight destinations in Europe, Asia, and South America. Boundless Life has welcomed more than 3,000 families from more than 50 countries and is redefining how families integrate travel, education, and remote work. In 2026, Boundless Life was named one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and a Top 10 Most Innovative Company in Travel & Hospitality, following its 2025 Skift IDEA Award for Redefining Family Travel. Learn more at boundless.life.

Media Contact

Megan Miller, Boundless Life, 1 4153101114, [email protected], https://www.boundless.life/

SOURCE Boundless Life