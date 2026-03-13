Boundless Life Showcases the Future of Global Education at SXSW

"The world our children are growing up in is interconnected, fast-changing, and global. Learning should reflect that reality." Post this

The conversation comes as a growing number of families seek alternatives to traditional schooling, experimenting with micro-schools, homeschooling, hybrid online academies, and global education programs that prioritize adaptability, creativity, and cultural fluency. In the United States alone, the number of microschools has grown rapidly in recent years, with estimates suggesting more than 95,000 microschools now serve over one million students nationwide, reflecting a broader shift toward more flexible and personalized learning models.

"Education systems were designed for a different era," said Magon. "The world our children are growing up in is interconnected, fast-changing, and global. Learning should reflect that reality."

Boundless Life is one of the companies at the forefront of this shift. The global lifestyle and education platform enables families to live abroad while their children participate in project-based learning rooted in local communities. Students in Boundless Life programs investigate real-world challenges – from marine ecosystems and plastic pollution in Bali to sustainable city planning in Italy – connecting academic concepts to lived experiences. The model emphasizes interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking, and global citizenship.

The approach reflects a broader movement among educators and parents exploring ways to prepare children for a future shaped by rapid technological change and global collaboration.

"Children develop a different kind of confidence when learning extends beyond the classroom," Magon said. "When they interact with different cultures, languages, and environments, they begin to see themselves as active participants in the world."

Austin Meetup for Educators and Media

While in Austin for SXSW EDU, Boundless While in Austin for SXSW EDU, Boundless Life also hosted a community meetup for parents, educators, founders, and journalists interested in the future of education. More than 75 attendees gathered to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore emerging models of global learning. The event brought together families curious about worldschooling, educators experimenting with alternative models, and founders building new platforms for global education.

About Boundless Life

Boundless Life is pioneering a new way of living, working, and learning for families. The company offers family-friendly homes, coworking spaces, and progressive education programs across destinations including Portugal, Greece, Spain, Italy, Bali, Montenegro, and Uruguay. Through experiential learning and cultural immersion, Boundless Life enables families to live abroad while children engage in hands-on, project-based education rooted in local communities.

Media Contact

Megan Miller, Boundless Life, 1 4153101114 4153101114, [email protected], boundless.life

SOURCE Boundless Life