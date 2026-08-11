Bourbon Obsessed Publishes Its 600th In-Depth Whiskey Review

My goal is to give readers useful information about each whiskey that helps them decide whether it is one they may want to seek out. Post this

This 600th milestone review, "Jackson Purchase Kentucky Select Bourbon Review," exemplifies Bourbon Obsessed's focus on comprehensive reviews that combine useful background information about the whiskey as well as the people and company behind it.

"I knew we had written a lot of reviews, but I did not realize just how close we were to 600 until we actually counted them," Escott said. "It is a satisfying milestone, but the goal has never been simply to collect a large number of reviews. In fact, our 'quality over quantity' review methodology involves tasting whiskeys on multiple occasions before drawing a final conclusion. This means our reviews take more time than they would if we based them on a single tasting, but it allows us to develop a more complete impression of each whiskey. My goal is to give readers useful information about each whiskey that helps them decide whether it is one they may want to seek out."

What Goes Into an In-Depth Whiskey Review

Given Escott's extensive prior experience with academic publication and editorial work, Bourbon Obsessed reviews use a similar methodical approach. Production details, age, proof and price, along with background information are provided in every review. Also included are detailed tasting notes, analysis and an overall impression of the whiskey. Some of the reviews feature more than one Bourbon Obsessed reviewer and allow readers to see how different palates may experience the same whiskey.

More Than Just Whiskey Reviews

Although whiskey reviews remain an important part of Bourbon Obsessed, the breadth of information on the site has grown considerably since its launch. BourbonObsessed.com also includes more than 50 distillery write-ups and tour reviews, an interactive map of Kentucky's licensed distilleries, interviews, educational articles, a bourbon-centric home bartending guide written by renowned mixologist and bourbon educator Aften Locken, a bourbon calorie calculator and a large collection of other bourbon- and distillery-related information.

Weekly Newsletters, Podcast, YouTube and Social Media

In addition, Bourbon Obsessed publishes alternating weekly editions of the Bourbon Industry News and New Bourbon Releases News newsletters. The newsletters are distributed by email, published on the website and adapted into carousel posts for social media. Readers can subscribe to receive each free edition by email.

Bourbon Obsessed also produces the Bourbon Obsessed Podcast and content for its YouTube channel, and shares additional reviews, news, distillery visits and videos on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Looking Beyond the 600th Review

As Bourbon Obsessed moves beyond its 600th review, it will continue covering whiskeys from both new and established brands, visiting distilleries and reporting on news and developments throughout the bourbon and American whiskey industry through its newsletters and other outlets.

News, Samples and Media Opportunities

Bourbon Obsessed welcomes relevant news, review samples, interviews and invitations to distillery visits and release events that can help it provide timely and informed coverage. Advertising and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

About Bourbon Obsessed

Founded by Ed Escott in early 2019, Bourbon Obsessed is a Kentucky-based media company focused on bourbon, other American whiskeys and the distilleries that make them. BourbonObsessed.com features 600 in-depth whiskey reviews, more than 50 distillery write-ups and tour reviews, an interactive map of Kentucky's licensed distilleries, interviews, educational articles, bourbon news and other whiskey- and distillery-related information. Bourbon Obsessed also publishes a weekly bourbon news newsletter and produces a podcast, YouTube content and social media coverage for Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Ed Escott

Prior to focusing solely on Bourbon Obsessed, Ed practiced in academic medicine for three decades, achieving the academic rank of Professor. He most recently served as Chief of the Division of Neuroradiology and Vice Chair For Faculty Mentoring, Development & Wellness of the Department of Radiology, at the University of Kentucky. He has extensive editorial experience in academic medical publications and served for over a decade as an Associate Editor of Neurographics, the educational journal of the American Society of Neuroradiology. He founded Bourbon Obsessed because of his love of bourbon and everything associated with it. Ed brings the same academic approach to Bourbon Obsessed as he brought to medicine, a unique approach for a spirit-focused media company.

For more information, visit BourbonObsessed.com.

Media Contact

Ed Escott, Bourbon Obsessed, LLC, 1 859-904-9463, [email protected], https://BourbonObsessed.com

SOURCE Bourbon Obsessed, LLC