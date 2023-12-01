Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection Opens as Fort Worth's First Luxury Retreat Epitomizing the Modern West

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury, urban retreat embodying Fort Worth's unique character, opens its doors today – a hotel destined to become the city's social nexus. Post this

Located 35 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in the heart of Fort Worth's Cultural District, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection anchors a 30-block promenade of acclaimed museums and restaurants just moments from the legendary Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Renowned architectural and interiors firm BOKA Powell has achieved a masterful union of time-honored and contemporary design, combining brick and cast stone with gravity-defying glass features, a verdant pool terrace and convivial gathering spaces. Celebrating past, present and future with owner Jo Ellard's signature, art-savvy style, interiors capture the unique identity and generous welcome of a quintessential Fort Worth home. The wood vaulted foyer lobby sets the stage stylistically with weathered limestone floors, plaster walls and arched openings paired with unexpected art and furnishings. Works by artists including Ashley Collins, Max Zorn, Don Drumm and David Yarrow define spaces throughout the hotel, while guestrooms feature original black and white photography by Constance Jaeggi, artfully capturing Texan ranch culture.

"Collected from all over the world over 15 years, the art collection includes over 400 pieces of fresh, interesting, conversation-starting pieces chosen specifically for Bowie House," explained Jo Ellard, Owner, Bowie House. "People ask me all the time what the style of Bowie House is, but like the art collection, it's not any one style, it's an expression of different elements coming together to create something truly unique. Sophisticated and comfortable, reflecting its distinctly Texan setting in an entirely original way, Bowie House welcomes everyone who steps inside not as a hotel, but as a wonderful, one-of-a-kind Western home - that was the goal."

Claiming beautiful views over the Cultural District or lush courtyard gardens, each of the resort's 88 Studios, 12 Lofts and 6 Suites - several with open-air balconies - are imbued with the warm spirit of the West. Hat racks and boot benches create a true sense of place, and customizable boot shines and bath rituals leave guests feeling utterly at home. White oak floors are complemented by woven rugs and textured strié wallcovering, while striking features include linear headboards upholstered in woven leather with stitched belt straps and curved bar cabinets with sliding tambour doors revealing lacquered aubergine interiors. Spacious Lofts feature distinct lounge areas and naturally accented bathrooms with green marble vanities and soaking tubs. Expansive Suites offer abundant space with dedicated sleeping, living and dining spaces. The magnificent three-room Goodnight Suite with its dining room for 8 and bird's eye views of the Cultural District is the property's signature accommodation.

"We are delighted to welcome our first guests to Bowie House and introduce our unique style of one-of-a-kind luxury to this already vibrant city," said Gaylord Lamy, General Manager, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Fort Worth is a culturally rich gem with some of the best parks, gardens, museums, restaurants and entertainment in Texas, and we are excited to help open up this city to global travelers while providing a new and exciting home base for our beloved community."

A new epicurean institution in Fort Worth and one of Texas' most exciting dining destinations, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection offers a taste of modern Texan cuisine across its dining venues and through unique culinary experiences – from garden cookouts to multisensory food and spirit tastings.

Bricks and Horses is the hotel's highly-anticipated signature restaurant – a contemporary chophouse specializing in dry-aged local beef. A spirited new community hub coming to life under the seasoned direction of Executive Chef Antonio Votta, the restaurant is an elegant, all-embracing space inspired by Texan horse culture. Suede wall paneling, rustic chevron wooden floors, leather banquettes and extraordinary art celebrate the city's unique blend of Western heritage and sophisticated culture. A Las Vegas native, Chef Votta brings years of experience under Michelin-starred culinary visionaries and an ethos of simple yet imaginative, handcrafted cuisine to Bricks and Horses' supper club style menus that draw on the region's ranching legacy and the Lone Star State's cornucopia of produce. Deep partnerships with local ranchers such as Taylor Sheridan's 6666 Ranch, farmers and artisan cheesemakers ensure the finest ingredients available in dishes epitomizing modern American cuisine. "Guests can expect a localized menu with an elevated spin on cult Americana classics," says Chef Votta, "Think Wild Boar Ribs, Lobster Thermidor and Big Eye Tuna Crudo with Blood Orange Citronette."

Outdoor dining at Bricks and Horses takes place in The Garden, the hotel's nature-ensconced urban courtyard also featuring large and small social spaces to enjoy shareable bites and lively entertainment. Chef Votta's culinary offerings can also be enjoyed in The Billet Room, the hotel's inviting game room and convivial social club, as well as in The Mulberry Room. The latter is a library space and intimate venue for discovery, whether sipping bourbon as you read or privatized for intimate social events. The beating heart of the hotel is The Bar, where friends will come to linger and share stories from the day over artful cocktails, a vast range of whiskeys and all-day bites. This vibrant space features a double-sided ﬁreplace, series of intimate lounge seating vignettes, an impeccable curation of art and a meticulously restored saloon bar. The hotel's tree-lined pool terrace will be home to Whinny's from spring 2024, serving a refreshing Middle Eastern-inspired, Texas BBQ menu of light bites, salads, ice cream sandwiches and frozen drinks perfect for warm-weather grazing.

A haven for self-care and rejuvenation, Ash is the hotel's serene spa, offering a luxurious and cutting-edge wellness experience that has never before existed in Fort Worth. Inspired by the outdoors and all things wild and free, this new wellness destination offers sanctuary and transformation in a space exuding all the comfort and steadiness of the barns so ubiquitous across Texas. Enjoying private access to the sprawling second floor terrace, it encompasses 5 treatment rooms, a sauna and steam room, a fitness center, nail studio, boutique and relaxation lounge. Thoughtful experiences include water dancing, synergistic skin treatments, infrared therapy, non-sleep deep rest massage and a made to measure apothecary, while visiting wellness specialists and fitness instructors ensure guests and locals alike have every opportunity to optimize their wellbeing. From December 1st through 5th, join Manjit Devgun, a world renowned mindfulness instructor, and Rosa Green for a diverse offering of group experiences and private wellness sessions centered around energy healing, self-awareness and mind-body connection.

Simultaneously a modern retreat and a gathering space for those passionate about life, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection connects family, friends and colleagues through experiences embracing the cultural sophistication of Fort Worth today and its wealth of Western traditions. The city's cultural landscape is extraordinarily diverse, with five revered museums – including the Tadao Ando-designed Modern Art and the Louis Kahn-designed Kimbell Art Museums – easily accessed on foot. The storied halls of the National Cowgirl Museum and the Fort Worth Stockyards enable time travel, while nearby Fort Worth Botanical Gardens, the Botanical Research Institute and Trinity Park reveal the city's natural beauty. Within this multifaceted urban setting, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection has curated an abundance of one-of-a-kind experiences.

Guests will have the opportunity to expand their creative horizons with A Night at The Modern, enjoying a six-course, open-air dinner by Chef Jett Mora and a private tour at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Join local embroiderer Fowl & Maker for a hands-on Craft of the Texas Rag Tie workshop, personalizing your own wild rag with Robin Smith's lauded chain stitches. Learn more about the Spirits of the West with The Bar's agave and whiskey tasting events and try Heel-Toe-Split, getting the hang of the two step to country rhythms. From December 1st through mid February, browse the hotel's Nick Fouquet Shop, adding an iconic handcrafted hat to your wardrobe. Renowned for reinventing a timeless accessory with superior raw materials and expert craft, the French-American designer will debut a custom hat collection inspired by Bowie House, while also offering custom fittings and finishes.

Conversations in the Library is a monthly speaker series kicking off with Steve Wrubel on December 12th sharing the stories behind Ride & Ridden's limited edition wine label designs as you taste. Heather Morgan, writer of over ten #1 country hits, will divulge the meaning behind her lyrics in The Mulberry Room's very first Songwriter Sessions on December 5th, while The Billet Room will welcome Frankie Leonie and Jake Palescic on December 7th in the first of regular Thursday Bowie House Records. Whether playing mahjong with The Mahj Girls or getting up close with The Cowboys on a stadium tour, Bowie House embraces an all-new Western frontier to ensure that adventures with Texan generosity abound.

The perfect destination to convene a crowd – be it an intimate gathering for a milestone celebration, a corporate retreat or a grand affair for up to 300 guests – Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection boasts over 10,000 square feet of extraordinary indoor and outdoor event space over seven elaborate venues. Customizable amenities, a committed team and personalized, chef-driven menus ensure unforgettable events whether private dining on the breathtaking terrace of Laney's Room, a wedding reception in the Silverton Room – the property's light-filled ballroom – with welcome drinks in the lofty Arcade or a birthday party in The Billet Room. No matter the occasion, Texan soul infuses every corner of this singular destination, ensuring every event exudes individuality and signature Western flair.

Rates start at $609. To make a reservation, or for additional information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/bowiehouse.

About Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection is a convivial urban retreat and gathering place that epitomizes the New West in Fort Worth's buzzing Cultural District. A masterful blend of classic and contemporary on historic Camp Bowie Boulevard, the design-led hotel features 88 Studios, 12 Lofts and six Suites, including the signature three-bedroom Goodnight Suite. The art-filled hotel features multiple dining venues including Bricks and Horses, a modern chophouse celebrating the finest Texan ingredients, The Bar at Bowie House and poolside Whinny's. Ash Spa, a suspended pool deck and lush gardens provide nature-ensconced sanctuary in the city's heart, while a host of connection-stirring social spaces and authentic experiences reveal Fort Worth's welcoming, multifaceted soul.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/bowiehouse

Connect with Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram and #AlwaysAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 27 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree, and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

