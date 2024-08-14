Bowl Optional... Spoon Needed! Jack Link's Unveils the Ultimate Chili Line, Now at Walmart for All Meat Lovers!

We saw a need for more quality protein and flavors in the set, and that's exactly what Jack Link's does...quality meat, convenience, and flavor! Post this

Made with 100% beef and packed with your favorite Jack Link's flavors —Original (with and without beans), Peppered, Jalapeño, and Hickory—Jack Link's Chili is ready to rock your world. Just crack it open, grab a spoon, and enjoy all the meaty goodness you have come to expect from Jack Link's.

"We're excited to introduce Jack Link's Chili to consumers," said Holly LaVallie, SVP marketing at Jack Link's. "It was a natural brand extension for Jack Link's. Our Jerky lovers also love chili; it fits with their active outdoor lifestyle. We saw a need for more quality protein and flavors in the set, and that's exactly what Jack Link's does...quality meat, convenience, and flavor! For a high-protein meal that comes in a wide variety of flavors, Jack Link's chili is set to become a must-have for anyone who loves the great outdoors.

Ready When You Are

Whether you're scaling a mountain, getting ready for the big game, or camping with your family in your backyard, Jack Link's Chili is the no-fuss, no-stress meal you need. It's the same awesome quality you expect from Jack Link's, now in a can.

Jack Link's Chili is now available in Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com.

About Link Snacks, Inc.

Link Snacks is a leader in snacking and its brand Jack Link's is the No. 1 meat snack brand in America. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1985. The company is made up of passionate Team Members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Link Snacks offers premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The company's portfolio of brands includes Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, and Peperami®. Visit JackLinks.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Micaela Schuffman, Jack Link's®, 1 9738798706, [email protected], https://www.jacklinks.com/

SOURCE Jack Link's®