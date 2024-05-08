Bowling Center Television (BCTV) & TikTok Join Forces in New Content Partnership

"Bowlers represent a vibrant and engaged community, and this partnership enables our BCTV audience to benefit from the engaging TikTok content, while allowing advertisers to extend their relationship with TikTok into an 'out of phone' environment." Post this

By tapping into the immersive nature of TikTok content, BCTV is set to cater to the evolving interests of its audience, bringing the excitement of TikTok into the "out of phone environment" of bowling centers. This innovative collaboration will see TikTok content seamlessly integrated into BCTV programming.

The joint-sales initiative between BCTV and TikTok will also facilitate meaningful advertising opportunities for TikTok ads to be featured on BCTV. The partnership unlocks new avenues for distributing creator content, providing creators with the opportunity to showcase their campaigns on thousands of real-world screens, enhancing their reach and impact.

Cliff Kaplan, Chairman of Bowling Center Television, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We're thrilled that TikTok recognizes the power of BCTV and the scale of our audience across bowling centers. Bowlers represent a vibrant and engaged community, and this partnership enables our BCTV audience to benefit from the engaging TikTok content, while allowing advertisers to extend their relationship with TikTok into an 'out of phone' environment."

Dan Page, Global Head of Distribution, New Screens at TikTok remarked, "With Out of Phone, we're transcending the boundaries of traditional content distribution and advertising by seamlessly integrating TikTok into everyday life. From billboards to airports, and now bowling centers, our mission is to provide endless opportunities for our community to engage with the creativity and joy of TikTok."

About Bowling Center Television (BCTV)

Bowling Center Television (BCTV) is a digital-out-of-home (DOOH) television network launched by Strike Ten Entertainment (STE) and the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) in partnership with Equity Sports Partners. BCTV is distributed across an extensive national footprint of bowling centers in the United States, offering advertisers access to a large and engaged audience of bowling enthusiasts. Supported by leading technology partners Cisco and Samsung, as well as data analytics partner Quantela and funded by Digital Alpha, BCTV represents one of the largest DOOH network deployments to date. With its state-of-the-art screens and engaging programming, BCTV enhances the consumer experience while driving business for participating bowling centers.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

