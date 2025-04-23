Bowling Center Television (BCTV) Achieves Major Milestone with its 3,000th Screen Installation

"We have witnessed how effective BCTV is in reaching our desired consumers in a fun and engaging atmosphere," said Anthony Perrone, Proprietor, Pin Chasers, a bowling center chain headquartered in Tampa, FL. Post this

BCTV has quickly emerged as an important platform for leading brands seeking to connect with a captive audience in a fun, high-energy environment. The network proudly counts General Motors, T-Mobile, Norwegian Cruise Line, Unilever, Amazon Prime, Toyota, Pepsi, Game Show Network, and BetMGM among its blue-chip advertisers and sponsors—brands that recognize the unique value of BCTV's in-venue presence.

"We have witnessed how effective BCTV is in reaching our desired consumers in a fun and engaging atmosphere," said Anthony Perrone, Proprietor of Pin Chasers, a bowling center chain headquartered in Tampa, FL, that has each of its four locations as BCTV affiliates. "Its expanding network of screens presents a unique opportunity to build brand awareness and drive meaningful engagement."

BCTV boasts diverse programming that includes a range of short-form content that spans sports, entertainment, news headlines, travel, food & spirits, gamification, and entertaining bowling content. The captivating nature of this content has attracted patrons' attention and drawn interest from advertisers eager to connect and reach this on-premise audience and align with the content via sponsorship opportunities in addition to traditional brand advertising.

The professionally produced programming airs in 2-hour loops, designed to align with the average dwell time of bowling center customers.

About Bowling Center Television (BCTV):

Bowling Center Television (BCTV) is a digital-out-of-home (DOOH) television network launched by Strike Ten Entertainment (STE) and the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) in partnership with Equity Sports Partners. BCTV is distributed across an extensive national footprint of bowling centers in the United States, offering advertisers access to a large and engaged audience of bowling enthusiasts. Supported by leading technology partners Cisco and Samsung and data analytics partner Quantela and funded by Digital Alpha, BCTV represents one of the largest DOOH network deployments. With its state-of-the-art screens and engaging programming, BCTV enhances the consumer experience while driving business for participating bowling centers.

