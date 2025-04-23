Bowling Center Television (BCTV) Achieves Major Milestone with its 3,000th Screen Installation

Bowling Center Television (BCTV) proudly announced it has installed its 3,000th screen.
NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bowling Center Television (BCTV), a leading digital-out-of-home (DOOH) /Connected TV (CTV) network developed through a collaboration between Strike Ten Entertainment (STE), the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA), and Equity Sports Partners, proudly announced it has installed its 3,000th screen. BCTV now has a coast-to-coast footprint. The BCTV footprint of screens throughout each bowling center provides a dominant platform for advertising messaging, offering an opportunity to leverage the enormous on-site customer dwell time and the audience scale of America's largest participatory sport, bowling, with more than 67 million people bowling annually.
"Reaching the milestone of installing 3,000 screens in a little over a year is a remarkable achievement that further solidifies BCTV as one of the fastest-growing DOOH/CTV networks in the United States," said Cliff Kaplan, Chairman of BCTV. "The impressive demand driving BCTV's growth comes from our range of stakeholders, including bowling proprietors, customers in bowling centers, and advertisers who, across the board, feel that BCTV enhances the customer experience and thus creates a great backdrop for advertising messaging."
BCTV has quickly emerged as an important platform for leading brands seeking to connect with a captive audience in a fun, high-energy environment. The network proudly counts General Motors, T-Mobile, Norwegian Cruise Line, Unilever, Amazon Prime, Toyota, Pepsi, Game Show Network, and BetMGM among its blue-chip advertisers and sponsors—brands that recognize the unique value of BCTV's in-venue presence.
"We have witnessed how effective BCTV is in reaching our desired consumers in a fun and engaging atmosphere," said Anthony Perrone, Proprietor of Pin Chasers, a bowling center chain headquartered in Tampa, FL, that has each of its four locations as BCTV affiliates. "Its expanding network of screens presents a unique opportunity to build brand awareness and drive meaningful engagement."
BCTV boasts diverse programming that includes a range of short-form content that spans sports, entertainment, news headlines, travel, food & spirits, gamification, and entertaining bowling content. The captivating nature of this content has attracted patrons' attention and drawn interest from advertisers eager to connect and reach this on-premise audience and align with the content via sponsorship opportunities in addition to traditional brand advertising.
The professionally produced programming airs in 2-hour loops, designed to align with the average dwell time of bowling center customers.
To learn more about Bowling Center TV and its exciting offerings, visit https://www.bowlingcentertv.com/http://www.MyBCTV.com.
About Bowling Center Television (BCTV):
Bowling Center Television (BCTV) is a digital-out-of-home (DOOH) television network launched by Strike Ten Entertainment (STE) and the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) in partnership with Equity Sports Partners. BCTV is distributed across an extensive national footprint of bowling centers in the United States, offering advertisers access to a large and engaged audience of bowling enthusiasts. Supported by leading technology partners Cisco and Samsung and data analytics partner Quantela and funded by Digital Alpha, BCTV represents one of the largest DOOH network deployments. With its state-of-the-art screens and engaging programming, BCTV enhances the consumer experience while driving business for participating bowling centers.
Media Contact
David Bray, Briz Media Group, 1 9176852841, [email protected], Briz Media Group
SOURCE Bowling Center Television
Share this article