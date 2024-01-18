Bowling Center Television (BCTV) Debuts in Major U.S. Markets: Transforming Bowling Entertainment

"We are delighted to share the exciting news that BCTV is now officially live, offering audiences the chance to enjoy and engage with its carefully curated, daily updated content." Post this

Commenting on the news, Cliff Kaplan, chairman of BCTV, stated "We are delighted to share the exciting news that BCTV is now officially live, offering audiences the chance to enjoy and engage with its carefully curated, daily updated content. We eagerly anticipate the expansion of the BCTV experience, reaching more bowling centers and connecting with broader audiences."

"BCTV is poised to boost business for our bowling centers and elevate the consumer experience for our patrons," said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment. "This groundbreaking platform creates fresh, new avenues for engagement and promotion, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will undoubtedly have on the bowling industry, catering to the tens of millions of bowlers who visit our centers each year."

"BCTV is setting a new standard for entertainment in the bowling and family entertainment centers industry, introducing a model that redefines how a sport and its industry harness and engage with audiences at scale," concluded Kaplan. "Preliminary data through the initial BCTV deployments suggests that BCTV's audience metrics far surpass many industry standards in the DOOH space."

Advertisers can now take advantage of the enormous reach of America's largest participatory sport, bowling, engaging with more than 67 million people annually. The BCTV footprint of screens throughout each bowling center provides a domination platform for advertising messaging.

Equipped with state-of-the-art Cisco technology, BCTV's screens deliver a diverse range of programming, including sports, news, bowling, entertainment, gamification, and consumer engagement platforms. With unmatched dwell times of more than 90 minutes

per visit, BCTV is an ideal media buy for brand development, driving sales, and new customer acquisition.

About Bowling Center Television (BCTV)

Bowling Center Television (BCTV) is a digital-out-of-home (DOOH) television network launched by Strike Ten Entertainment (STE) and the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) in partnership with Equity Sports Partners. BCTV is distributed across an extensive national footprint of bowling centers in the United States, offering advertisers access to a large and engaged audience of bowling enthusiasts. Supported by leading technology partners Cisco and Samsung, and funded by Digital Alpha, BCTV represents one of the largest DOOH network deployments to-date. With its state-of-the-art screens and engaging programming, BCTV enhances the consumer experience while driving business for participating bowling centers.

