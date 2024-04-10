Bowling Center Television (BCTV) Joins Forces with Stadium to Elevate Bowling Center Entertainment Nationwide

"Sports is an integral component of BCTV's content strategy, and our collaboration with Stadium underscores our commitment to delivering compelling entertainment experiences to our on-premise audience," said Cliff Kaplan, Chairman of BCTV. Post this

Stadium boasts an impressive lineup of TV series including "Inside the Association," "Red Corner Blue Corner," "Goodman vs. Gottlieb," and more, featuring acclaimed sports insiders such as Shams Charania, Jeff Goodman, Doug Gottlieb, and some of the top in-studio hosts in the industry. BCTV will showcase these daily series, ensuring that bowling center consumers can enjoy premium sports content throughout their bowling experience.

"Sports is an integral component of BCTV's content strategy, and our collaboration with Stadium underscores our commitment to delivering compelling entertainment experiences to our on-premise audience," said Cliff Kaplan, Chairman of BCTV. "Through this partnership, we aim to provide consumers with access to engaging content from well-known sports journalists and personalities."

In addition to programming highlights, BCTV will actively promote Stadium and its series through on-screen branding, enhancing visibility and encouraging consumers to tune in to their captivating sports programs. In the process, the Stadium brand, programming and personalities shall gain exposure to the significant audience scale across BCTV bowling centers.

"We are thrilled to partner with BCTV to bring our curated sports content to bowling centers nationwide," said Jason Coyle, President of Stadium. "This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to connect with large audiences in a unique and engaging setting, further solidifying Stadium's position as a leading provider of premium sports entertainment."

Stadium has gained popularity for its innovative approach to sports broadcasting, offering both traditional sports coverage and digital-first content across social media and digital distribution platforms. This announcement follows closely on the heels of BCTV's recent partnership with content and data distribution leaders USA Today, the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, and Stats Perform.

To explore the exciting offerings of BCTV, please visit https://www.mybctv.com. For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

About Bowling Center Television (BCTV)

Bowling Center Television (BCTV) is a digital-out-of-home (DOOH) television network launched by Strike Ten Entertainment (STE) and the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) in partnership with Equity Sports Partners. BCTV is distributed across an extensive national footprint of bowling centers in the United States, offering advertisers access to a large and engaged audience of bowling enthusiasts. Supported by leading technology partners Cisco and Samsung, as well as data analytics partner Quantela and funded by Digital Alpha, BCTV represents one of the largest DOOH network deployments to-date. With its state-of-the-art screens and engaging programming, BCTV enhances the consumer experience while driving business for participating bowling centers.

About Stadium

Stadium is the original multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and events, extensive highlights, classic games, original programming, and daily live studio programming. Stadium includes a 24/7 linear feed distributed across both digital and broadcast platforms, as well as a comprehensive array of on-demand (VOD) digital content including additional live games and events.

The Stadium venture was announced in March 2017 and officially launched on August 21, 2017.

