Bowling Center Television (BCTV) Reaches 1,000 Screen Milestone

Cliff Kaplan, Chairman of BCTV, stated, "We're thrilled to be the leading entertainment and advertising platform for the enormous industry vertical that are bowling centers nationwide, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the bowling experience for millions of Americans." Post this

"Bowlers, bowling centers, and advertisers are enthusiastically embracing the BCTV platform," said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment. "The engaging content and targeted advertising opportunities offer increased customer engagement and revenue for our members, including entertainment alongside targeted promotional opportunities for bowling centers to drive food and beverage sales, game play, and event participation."

BCTV network is now poised for even more accelerated installation with thousands of additional screens to be installed across bowling centers in the coming months. The BCTV footprint of screens throughout each bowling center provides a dominating platform for advertising messaging, offering an opportunity to leverage the enormous on-site customer dwell time and the audience scale of America's largest participatory sport, bowling, with more than 67 million people bowling annually.

BCTV's rapid growth has also resulted in a wide-ranging partnership with Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media. As a result, BCTV advertising inventory will now be available across Vistar's supply-side platform (SSP), opening up BCTV's advertising inventory to a significant segment of the DOOH ad marketplace. BCTV will also leverage Vistar's Ad Server, which unifies impression-based and traditional loop-based campaigns in a single platform, and mediation solution, which allows BCTV to seamlessly access multiple SSPs through a single integration.

Eric Lamb, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media said, "We are excited to welcome BCTV as a new media owner partner at Vistar, extending their robust network of unique, entertainment-focused screens to advertisers and agencies running campaigns through our marketplace. We're confident our technology will enable BCTV to accelerate their growth."

This news comes on the heels of BCTV's strategic content partnerships with a range of best-in-class content providers including USA Today, The AP, Tik Tok, Stats Perform and Stadium, the multi-platform sports network that delivers captivating sports coverage, including live games, original programming, highlights, and news.

To explore the dynamic offerings of BCTV, please visit https://www.mybctv.com.

About Bowling Center Television (BCTV) Bowling Center Television (BCTV) is a digital-out-of-home (DOOH) television network launched by Equity Sports Partners in partnership with Strike Ten Entertainment (STE) and the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA). BCTV is distributed across an extensive national footprint of bowling centers in the United States, offering advertisers access to a large and engaged audience of bowling enthusiasts. Supported by leading technology partners Cisco and Samsung, as well as data analytics partner Quantela and funded by Digital Alpha, BCTV represents one of the largest DOOH network deployments to date. With its state-of-the-art screens and engaging programming, BCTV enhances the consumer experience while driving business for participating bowling centers.

Media Contact

David Bray, Briz, 1 9176852841, [email protected]

SOURCE Bowling Center Television (BCTV)