Bowling Center Television (BCTV) Strikes New Alliances with Content and Data Partners

"News and information are important pillars of the BCTV content strategy and we are happy to partner with some of the strongest brands in the industry to bring their great content to participating BCTV bowling centers and their customers," stated Cliff Kaplan, chairman of BCTV. Post this

"News and information are important pillars of the BCTV content strategy and we are happy to partner with some of the strongest brands in the industry to bring their great content to participating BCTV bowling centers and their customers," stated Cliff Kaplan, chairman of BCTV. "Partnerships such as these are fundamental pillars of BCTV's curated content strategy, aimed at effectively engaging a diverse audience across various demographics visiting our bowling centers throughout the day."

Kaplan continued, "These best-in-class organizations are delivering a range of content to BCTV that spans news and entertainment video segments as well as live data. The live data serves as the backbone of BCTV's dynamic on-screen L-Bar execution which shows sports scores, news headlines and other topical information of interest to our audience."

This announcement follows BCTV's successful debut in major U.S. markets including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte and many other cities as part of one of the largest planned DOOH/CTV deployments to date. The network is now poised for rapid expansion with installations in 1,000 bowling centers located across the country, scaling to 13,000 screens equipped with state-of-the-art Cisco technology. Kaplan concluded, "In the coming weeks, we will be making further announcements of other exciting content partnerships and unveil more detailed insights to provide a deeper understanding of how these collaborations will elevate the BCTV viewer's journey, catering to the tens of millions of bowlers who visit our centers each year."

To explore the exciting offerings of BCTV, please visit https://www.mybctv.com. For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

About Bowling Center Television (BCTV)

Bowling Center Television (BCTV) is a digital-out-of-home (DOOH) television network launched by Strike Ten Entertainment (STE) and the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) in partnership with Equity Sports Partners. BCTV is distributed across an extensive national footprint of bowling centers in the United States, offering advertisers access to a large and engaged audience of bowling enthusiasts. Supported by leading technology partners Cisco and Samsung, and funded by Digital Alpha, BCTV represents one of the largest DOOH network deployments to-date. With its state-of-the-art screens and engaging programming, BCTV enhances the consumer experience while driving business for participating bowling centers.

Media Contact

David Bray, Briz Media Group, 1 9176852841, [email protected], https://www.brizmediagroup.com/

SOURCE Bowling Center Television