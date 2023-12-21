Bowling Green, KY's, Neville Dental Studio Provides a Reliable Alternative for Patients Unable to Complete SmileDirectClub Treatment

Excellence in comprehensive dentistry is what they provide at Neville Dental Studio. The clinic welcomes patients of all ages to its modern dental facilities with locations in the Bowling Green, KY, area.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The sudden closure of SmileDirectClub, a prominent player in the telehealth orthodontics space, serves as a crucial reminder that when it comes to orthodontic treatments, patients need a reliable and individualized approach. In light of this event, Neville Dental Studio emphasizes the importance of choosing a trusted, experienced and patient-centered dental care provider for orthodontic treatments. At Neville Dental Studio, they offer Invisalign, a leading-edge orthodontic solution, backed by the dental team's 40+ years of experience and a commitment to personalized, non-corporate patient care. Invisalign, a revolutionary clear aligner system, has transformed orthodontic treatment by offering a discreet, comfortable and effective way to straighten teeth. Neville Dental Studio's deep understanding of orthodontic needs ensures that Invisalign treatment is tailored to each patient's unique dental profile, guaranteeing the best possible outcomes. At Neville Dental Studio, Invisalign treatment begins with a thorough dental evaluation. Regular, in-person appointments allow the team to closely monitor progress, make timely adjustments and provide immediate responses to any concerns. This hands-on approach ensures that patients receive the highest level of care and attention, and Neville Dental Studio prioritizes stability and continuity throughout the Invisalign journey, from the initial consultation to the final results. Neville Dental Studio is also offering a special pricing of $2,995 for Invisalign cases that sign up between now and January 31st, 2024.
"Unlike corporate online orthodontic treatments, Invisalign at Neville Dental Studio is deeply personalized. Our goal is to provide the very best in patient-centric dentistry to achieve beautiful smiles," says a Neville Dental Studio representative.
More about Neville Dental Studio:
Neville Dental Studio is a trusted dental care provider with more than 40 years of dental service. The state-of-the-art practice locations in Bowling Green, Horse Cave and Scottsville, KY, are equipped with advanced technology, offering a comprehensive range of quality dental care services for the entire family. From the moment patients walk through the door, they are greeted with a smile and can enjoy a relaxing environment. They provide services ranging from dental restorations, sedation dentistry, orthodontics, smile makeovers, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, implants, bridges and dentures. Neville Dental Studio's three location are at 155 Olde Towne Blvd in Bowling Green, KY- (270) 812-3300, 311 S Dixie St. in Horse Cave, KY- (270) 232-2206 and 306 North Court Street in Scottsville, KY- (270) 588-8901. Please visit http://www.nevilledentalstudio.com for more information.
