Bowling Green, KY's, Neville Dental Studio Provides a Reliable Alternative for Patients Unable to Complete SmileDirectClub Treatment

Excellence in comprehensive dentistry is what they provide at Neville Dental Studio. The clinic welcomes patients of all ages to its modern dental facilities with locations in the Bowling Green, KY, area.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The sudden closure of SmileDirectClub, a prominent player in the telehealth orthodontics space, serves as a crucial reminder that when it comes to orthodontic treatments, patients need a reliable and individualized approach. In light of this event, Neville Dental Studio emphasizes the importance of choosing a trusted, experienced and patient-centered dental care provider for orthodontic treatments. At Neville Dental Studio, they offer Invisalign, a leading-edge orthodontic solution, backed by the dental team's 40+ years of experience and a commitment to personalized, non-corporate patient care. Invisalign, a revolutionary clear aligner system, has transformed orthodontic treatment by offering a discreet, comfortable and effective way to straighten teeth. Neville Dental Studio's deep understanding of orthodontic needs ensures that Invisalign treatment is tailored to each patient's unique dental profile, guaranteeing the best possible outcomes. At Neville Dental Studio, Invisalign treatment begins with a thorough dental evaluation. Regular, in-person appointments allow the team to closely monitor progress, make timely adjustments and provide immediate responses to any concerns. This hands-on approach ensures that patients receive the highest level of care and attention, and Neville Dental Studio prioritizes stability and continuity throughout the Invisalign journey, from the initial consultation to the final results. Neville Dental Studio is also offering a special pricing of $2,995 for Invisalign cases that sign up between now and January 31st, 2024.