Bowtie Solutions and Toma Partner to Create a Smarter, Human-Centered Call Experience for Dealerships

The partnership allows dealerships to define how incoming service calls are managed and escalated, using Toma's AI to handle routine conversations while seamlessly routing more complex or sensitive interactions to either an internal team member or a trained Bowtie agent. Escalation decisions can be guided by call complexity, customer sentiment, and dealership-specific preferences.

"At a time when dealerships are navigating staffing challenges, rising call volume, and increasing customer expectations, this partnership gives them greater control," said Matt Raymond, COO at Bowtie Solutions. "AI should enhance the customer experience, not replace the human touch. By working with Toma, we're helping dealers strike that balance in a way that fits how they operate."

Toma's platform functions as an AI operating system for dealership conversations, managing high-volume, repeatable interactions while monitoring for signals that indicate when a human handoff is needed. These safeguards include frustration detection, intelligent transfer triggers, and dealership-specific rules designed to protect both the customer experience and dealership brand.

By integrating Bowtie's service BDC expertise into this workflow, dealerships gain access to trained automotive professionals who can step in when callers insist on speaking to a human, without adding fixed internal headcount

"The future of dealership communications isn't AI or humans, it's AI and humans working together by design," said Blake Miranda, Head of OEM and Partnerships at Toma. "Bowtie brings deep operational expertise in service BDC, and together we're giving dealers a smarter way to scale coverage without sacrificing experience or conversion."

The result is a call strategy that reduces missed opportunities, improves response times, and allows dealership teams to focus where they add the most value, while maintaining consistent coverage during peak demand, after hours, or staffing gaps.

The Bowtie–Toma partnership is now available to dealerships looking to modernize their call handling strategy while preserving the human experience customers expect. Learn more by reaching out to Kerry Cave at [email protected].

About Bowtie Solutions

Bowtie Solutions is a service BDC partner for automotive dealerships, helping service departments scale call coverage and deliver consistent customer experiences. Bowtie's trained automotive professionals support inbound and outbound service communications, stepping in when conversations require human judgment, empathy, or service expertise. Learn more at bowtieautosolutions.com.

About Toma

Toma builds AI agents that protect dealership revenue, retention, and reputation by automating communications and workflows with safeguards that protect the customer experience. Since launching in 2024, Toma has helped dealerships nationwide answer more than 1 million calls, save staff hours of time every week, and recover millions in revenue. Founded by engineers from Scale AI, Uber, Lyft, and Amazon alongside automotive veterans from OEM, vendor, and dealership management backgrounds, Toma is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, and industry leaders including Holman Automotive Group. The company is transforming how dealerships operate and serve customers in the AI era. Learn more at toma.com.

