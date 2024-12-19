Bowtie Solutions Announces Two New Additions to Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to welcome Owen and Kevin to the Bowtie team!" Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Owen and Kevin to the Bowtie team," said Matt Raymond, COO of Bowtie Solutions. "Their unparalleled industry knowledge will not only benefit Bowtie Solutions but also positively impact our dealers' bottom lines. Together, we'll strengthen partnerships and develop innovative solutions that drive service revenue and ensure lasting success for our clients."

In addition to co-founding Fixed Ops Digital, Moon served as its CEO for over six years before the company's acquisition by TradePending in October of 2023. During his tenure at Fixed Ops Digital, Moon's strategic vision led the company's success in product marketing and beyond. "Bowtie Solutions stands out by striking the perfect balance between leveraging advanced technology and prioritizing human connection with their AI | Actual Individuals," said Moon. "I'm excited to collaborate with Matt and the Board to take Bowtie and its dealers to the next level."

Kulma served as COO of Fixed Ops Digital, where he scaled the company from a start-up. He brings this operational expertise in scaling businesses to the advisory board. "Bowtie Solutions has a unique approach to Service BDCs and dealer success, going beyond answering phones and making phone calls and strategizing with their dealers," said Kulma. "I'm eager to contribute to the company's ongoing growth and its mission to enhance dealer performance."

Under the leadership of COO Raymond, the company is poised to continue its rapid growth and deliver results-driven solutions for its clients. Since its launch in April of 2023, Bowtie Solutions has been committed to empowering dealers to unlock their revenue potential by capitalizing on untapped service revenue. Whether or not dealers have an in-house BDC, Bowtie continues to add value by streamlining their operations and increasing their bottom line.

About Bowtie Solutions

Bowtie Solutions, established in April 2023 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a premier outsourced service BDC provider designed for the automotive industry. Bowtie Solutions offers tailored inbound call management and proactive customer outreach that empowers dealers to drive service revenue and service retention. Backed by decades of industry expertise, Bowtie Solutions acts as an extension of their clients team, ensuring each client is reaching their service revenue potential. For additional information, visit the company's website at http://www.bowtieautosolutions.com.

[email protected]

