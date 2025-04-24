Bowtie Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team with Automotive Industry Veterans

"[Holly and Kerry] understand our clients because they've walked in their shoes. They bring the knowledge and strategic vision that will elevate our operations, deepen our partnerships, and take clients' businesses to the next level," said Matt Raymond, chief operating officer of Bowtie Solutions. Post this

As dealerships face growing pressure to deliver exceptional service experiences while managing increased volume and staffing challenges, Bowtie Solutions is scaling to meet demand. The addition of Arona and Cave strengthens an already agile team with deep operational insight and a proven ability to help businesses adapt, grow, and succeed.

"Adding Holly and Kerry to our leadership team is a major milestone," said Matt Raymond, chief operating officer of Bowtie Solutions. "They understand our clients because they've walked in their shoes. They bring the knowledge and strategic vision that will elevate our operations, deepen our partnerships, and take clients' businesses to the next level."

Holly Arona, VP of client success, brings over two decades of automotive experience. She began her career in retail sales at one of Atlanta's top Lexus dealerships before moving into B2B sales at CarsDirect and Edmunds. Most recently, she was one of the first 10 employees at CarNow, where she spent nine years driving growth across sales, training, and strategy.

"I've spent my career helping dealerships adapt and thrive," said Arona. "Joining Bowtie means I get to continue that mission at scale by partnering with clients to solve real problems and deliver real results."

Kerry Cave, VP of sales, is a digital retailing veteran with experience at LeaseLink, Autotrader.com, and Dealerskins. He helped shape CarNow from the ground up as a founding member while leading digital marketing at Hennessy Automobile Companies. His rare blend of in-store operations knowledge and tech-savvy innovation makes him a driving force for Bowtie's continued growth.

"The energy and momentum at Bowtie remind me of the early days at some of the most game-changing companies in this industry," said Cave. "We're building something meaningful and I'm excited to help lead the charge."

As Bowtie enters year three, the company remains laser-focused on delivering measurable results through strategic service BDC support. Through a unique combination of omnichannel technology, AI-Actual Individuals, deep dealership knowledge, and a leadership team built for the long haul, Bowtie is poised to lead the future of service BDC.

