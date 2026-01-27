BoxBlayde Makes Its National Debut on ABC's Shark Tank, Showcasing Its Cutting-Edge Electric Box Cutter Featuring Innovative Vibrating Blade Technology

"We built BoxBlayde because breaking down boxes shouldn't be frustrating or risky. It should be safe and actually enjoyable." Post this

"We built BoxBlayde because breaking down boxes shouldn't be frustrating or risky. It should be safe and actually enjoyable," said Rob Wright, Founder and CEO of BoxBlayde. "Appearing on Shark Tank is a great opportunity and a chance to help millions of people turn mountains of cardboard into something manageable."

BoxBlayde Key Features:

Safe, Enclosed Blade: Cuts with precision without the risk of accidental injuries.

Ergonomic Pull Motion: Designed to follow your natural hand movement for effortless cutting, featuring a powerful 40-watt motor.

Uses Standard Blades: Easy to swap and cost-effective—no special parts needed.

Long-Lasting Power: Dual rechargeable batteries deliver up to two hours of uninterrupted cutting.

Versatile Performance: Handles cardboard, plastic sheeting and more, perfect for home, office or commercial spaces.

With the surge of online shopping, BoxBlayde addresses a growing need for today's lifestyles. The cutter has already won fans among home organizers, warehouse managers and small businesses tired of struggling with traditional box knives. The team behind BoxBlayde has decades of experience building innovative companies from the ground up.

As the next big thing in cutting-edge technology, tune in this week on ABC's Shark Tank to see if the Sharks get on board and secure a business deal with BoxBlayde.

To learn more about BoxBlayde, visit boxblayde.com.

About BoxBlayde:

As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, BoxBlayde is a revolutionary electric box cutter designed to make cardboard breakdowns safer, faster and more efficient for homes, offices, warehouses and other commercial spaces. Founded in April 2020, the company combines innovative design with patent-pending vibrating blade technology to deliver a tool that is both safe and high-performing. BoxBlayde has grown rapidly, achieving more than 400% revenue growth from 2024 to 2025 while maintaining profitability. The company's products have earned recognition from home organizers, warehouse managers and small businesses nationwide.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Tremblay, BoxBlayde, (949) 296-5365, [email protected], https://www.boxblayde.com/

SOURCE BoxBlayde