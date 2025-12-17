Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Partners With Nutronics Labs To Help People Fight Back Against Aging and Feel Their Best

Nutronics Labs announced a strategic partnership with legendary world boxing champion Roy Jones Jr., who has joined the company as a brand ambassador to help raise awareness around aging, declining vitality, and overall health. The partnership focuses on educating men and women about natural ways to fight back against aging and reclaim strength, energy, and performance using Nutronics Labs' premium, science-backed supplements—particularly their natural IGF-1 and testosterone-support formulas. Jones lends his credibility, personal experience, and platform to inspire people to take control of their health and longevity.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nutronics Labs, the world leader in natural IGF-1 supplements, has officially partnered with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. — a boxing world champion who captured titles in four separate weight divisions from middleweight all the way to heavyweight — to help people fight back against aging, reclaim their youth and live stronger, healthier lives.
Jones — widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history — is lending his voice, platform, and influence to help men and women understand the natural decline happening in their bodies and the natural solutions available to fight back.
"A lot of people today feel tired, run-down, or not quite like themselves — and they don't realize there are powerful, natural ways to fight back and reclaim their youth," Jones said. "I've always looked for solutions that help me stay strong, stay sharp, and keep my edge. I stand by these world-class products by Nutronics Labs, and I truly believe they give people a real path to feeling their best again."
As part of his ambassador role, Jones is also helping raise awareness about the growing number of men struggling with low testosterone — a condition that can impact energy, drive, mood, and performance. Jones is passionate about letting men know they don't have to live with declining levels or accept feeling older than they are.
Nutronics Labs' Man's Edge Natural Testosterone Booster combines a research-backed blend of Tongkat Ali, Fenugreek, Tribulus Terrestris, and Nitric Oxide-supporting ingredients — and is the only testosterone booster on the market enhanced with IGF-1 from Deer Antler Velvet. This unique formula is designed to help men elevate their vitality, support healthy testosterone levels, and regain their confidence.
Rick Lentini, founder of Nutronics Labs, celebrated the partnership, stating:
"Roy Jones Jr. has spent his life representing strength, focus, and perseverance. Having him join our mission to help people regain their vitality and feel their best is truly meaningful to us. And because Roy has never endorsed a supplement before, it's an incredible honor that he not only uses Nutronics Labs products, but wholeheartedly believes in them."
For over 25 years, veteran-owned Nutronics Labs has been the world's leading producer of the strongest and purest IGF-1 derived from New Zealand Deer Antler Velvet - trusted by athletes, doctors, celebrities, and everyday consumers looking to reclaim their vitality.
To learn more about Nutronics Labs visit: www.NutronicsLabs.com
Media Contact
Dr. Rick Lentini, Ph.D., Nutronics Labs, 1 8474897873, [email protected], https://www.nutronicslabs.com
SOURCE Nutronics Labs
Share this article