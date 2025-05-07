BoxLang 1.0 Launches: A Dynamic, Multi-Runtime Language Redefining the JVM

BoxLang 1.0 is Here — A modern, open-source, multi-runtime language for the JVM that redefines CFML development. Built by Ortus Solutions, BoxLang runs on JVM, Docker, AWS Lambda, and more — with ColdFusion compatibility, blazing performance, and a modular, cloud-native architecture. ColdFusion drop-in parser Faster than Adobe CF 2021–2025 Open-source + commercial plans No per-core licensing, no vendor lock-in Built-in modules: PDFs, ORM, encryption, email, etc. Runs on: JVM, Docker, ARM, AWS Lambda (Android/iOS/WebAssembly soon) Modern tooling: VSCode IDE, hot reload, real-time debugging Get started: https://boxlang.io Full launch post: https://www.ortussolutions.com/blog/boxlang-stable-released-a-multi-runtime-jvm-dynamic-language Watch the launch: https://www.youtube.com/live/Bn3gzjzjtuc
WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ortus Solutions, a global leader in modern JVM ecosystem solutions and professional open-source development, proudly announces the official release of BoxLang: a powerful, multi-runtime dynamic language that reimagines what's possible on the JVM.
BoxLang 1.0 is now available for general distribution after 30 beta versions, 3 release candidates, and extensive community validation. Designed to break silos and empower developers across environments, BoxLang is not just a programming language — it's a productivity platform for everyone, built for cloud-native, serverless, embedded, desktop, and enterprise applications.
"BoxLang is more than a language — it's a platform for building freely, without the limitations of the past. From any OS to the cloud, it's ready to scale and evolve with you." — Luis Majano, CEO and Founder, Ortus Solutions.
The Origin of BoxLang: Innovation Born from Necessity
Ortus Solutions has shaped the ColdFusion ecosystem for over two decades with tools like ColdBox (MVC Framework), CommandBox (CLI, Package Manager & Runtime), and ForgeBox (Package Repository). As the enterprise landscape evolved, a new need emerged: a dynamic language built for the modern development era — cloud-native, modular, and interoperable.
BoxLang is the realization of that vision — a powerful, multi-runtime, multi-parser language built to run across a wide range of platforms from the start, including traditional JVMs, servlet containers, web servers, and cloud functions like AWS Lambda. Designed for unmatched flexibility, scalability, and developer experience, BoxLang lays the foundation for even broader support. Upcoming runtimes include Android, iOS, WebAssembly, and Microsoft Azure Functions.
Built-In Modules from Day One
BoxLang ships with a rich ecosystem of productivity modules to supercharge your development:
- PDF Generation
- Image Manipulation
- Email & FTP Support
- Encryption & Password Hashing
- Database Connectivity
- ORM
- Native JSON, YAML & Markdown Types …and much more.
Designed to Scale. Licensed for Clarity. Built to Empower.
BoxLang eliminates the licensing headaches of the past. Forget per-core pricing and vendor lock-in.
- Apache 2.0 Open Source Edition — Transparent, community-ready, and forever free.
- Professional Edition — The same powerful core, plus commercial modules and premium support through a simple annual subscription.
No hidden fees. No artificial limits. Just code, scale, and grow.
Built for Compatibility. Ready for the Future.
BoxLang's multi-parser architecture means it can understand and run different dynamic languages.
At launch, it includes a drop-in ColdFusion-compatible parser that can replace existing CFML engines, allowing organizations to modernize without rewriting their codebase, and potentially save over 70% or more in licensing costs.
Key Features of BoxLang
BoxLang was engineered to harness the full power of the JVM with:
- Multi-parser Support: ColdFusion (Groovy and more coming soon)
- Multi-Runtime Compatibility: JVM, Docker, ARM, AWS Lambda, servlet containers, and more (Support for Android, iOS, WebAssembly, and Azure Functions coming soon).
- Dynamic + Inferred Typing
- Seamless Java Interoperability
- Modular Design via ForgeBox Extensions
- Hot Reloading & Real-time Debugging
- Ahead-of-Time (AOT) & Just-in-Time (JIT) Compilation
- BoxLang IDE (based on VSCode)
- Active Community + Extensive Docs
Advanced Runtime Capabilities
- Task Scheduling & Async Constructs
- Multi-App Deployment
- Dynamic Queries & Transaction Management
- Native JSON & YAML Types
- HTTP Framework
- Encryption Utilities, OSHI, ESAPI
- Document Services: PDF, Spreadsheets, Word
- JSR-223 Integration (Jython, Groovy, JavaScript, Clojure, PHP)
- Hibernate ORM Integration
- Event-Driven Programming & Metadata Support
Professional Open-Source: Subscriptions with Power
While BoxLang is fully open source, our BoxLang+ and BoxLang++ subscriptions offer enhanced enterprise capabilities:
- Dedicated Language Engineers
- Priority Bug Fixes & Updates
- Enhanced Modules (AI, PDF Forms, etc.)
- Advanced Cache Connectors (Redis, Couchbase, Mongo)
- Business & Enhanced SLAs
- Dedicated Slack Channels
- Yearly Architecture Checkups
- 30%+ Discount on Consulting
Learn more: boxlang.io/plans
What the Community is Saying
- "Converting our in-house framework using nothing but BoxLang was a breeze. I'm impressed with how you've handled every detail." — Bill Nourse
- "We migrated to BoxLang with minimal code changes. Running on JDK 21 after being stuck on Lucee 4.5.2 + JDK 8 is a game changer. Java interop is amazing." — Sean Corfield
- "BoxLang had better tooling support at day -60 than any CFML platform in 20 years. IDE, debugger, AST — small, modular, and JSR-compatible." — Kai Koenig
Ready to Build the Future with BoxLang?
BoxLang 1.0 is available today. Whether you're modernizing ColdFusion apps or building the next cloud-native platform, BoxLang is ready.
- Explore the Docs
- Try Online
- Install via CommandBox, Docker, or Binary
- Join the Community
- Learning Platform
- YouTube Channel
- Discover Modules
- GitHub Repository
BoxLang is more than a language. It's a community, a transformation tool, and an open platform for innovation.
The launch of BoxLang 1.0 was further honored by the presence of Milena Mayorga, Ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, who confirmed her full support for the initiative. The Government of El Salvador proudly joins as a strategic ally in the launch of BoxLang, standing behind this groundbreaking technological innovation. Supporting BoxLang means creating new opportunities for future generations of developers in El Salvador and around the world — a commitment to innovation, education, and global competitiveness.
About Ortus Solutions
Ortus Solutions is a leading software consultancy and provider of professional open-source JVM technologies. Creators of ColdBox, TestBox, CommandBox, and now BoxLang, Ortus empowers developers and enterprises to build fast, scale freely, and innovate boldly.
Learn more: ortussolutions.com
Press & Collaboration Contact Email: [email protected]
Website: boxlang.io
X/Twitter: @TryBoxLang
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tryboxlang
YouTube: youtube.com/ortussolutions
Media Contact
Cristobal Escobar, Ortus Solutions, 1 1-888-557-8057, [email protected], www.boxlang.io
SOURCE Ortus Solutions
