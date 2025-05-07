BoxLang 1.0 Launches: A Dynamic, Multi-Runtime Language Redefining the JVM

BoxLang is more than a language — it's a platform for building freely, without the limitations of the past. From any OS to the cloud, it's ready to scale and evolve with you. Post this

"BoxLang is more than a language — it's a platform for building freely, without the limitations of the past. From any OS to the cloud, it's ready to scale and evolve with you." — Luis Majano, CEO and Founder, Ortus Solutions.

The Origin of BoxLang: Innovation Born from Necessity

Ortus Solutions has shaped the ColdFusion ecosystem for over two decades with tools like ColdBox (MVC Framework), CommandBox (CLI, Package Manager & Runtime), and ForgeBox (Package Repository). As the enterprise landscape evolved, a new need emerged: a dynamic language built for the modern development era — cloud-native, modular, and interoperable.

BoxLang is the realization of that vision — a powerful, multi-runtime, multi-parser language built to run across a wide range of platforms from the start, including traditional JVMs, servlet containers, web servers, and cloud functions like AWS Lambda. Designed for unmatched flexibility, scalability, and developer experience, BoxLang lays the foundation for even broader support. Upcoming runtimes include Android, iOS, WebAssembly, and Microsoft Azure Functions.

Built-In Modules from Day One

BoxLang ships with a rich ecosystem of productivity modules to supercharge your development:

PDF Generation

Image Manipulation

Email & FTP Support

Encryption & Password Hashing

Database Connectivity

ORM

Native JSON, YAML & Markdown Types …and much more.

Designed to Scale. Licensed for Clarity. Built to Empower.

BoxLang eliminates the licensing headaches of the past. Forget per-core pricing and vendor lock-in.

Apache 2.0 Open Source Edition — Transparent, community-ready, and forever free.

Professional Edition — The same powerful core, plus commercial modules and premium support through a simple annual subscription.

No hidden fees. No artificial limits. Just code, scale, and grow.

Built for Compatibility. Ready for the Future.

BoxLang's multi-parser architecture means it can understand and run different dynamic languages.

At launch, it includes a drop-in ColdFusion-compatible parser that can replace existing CFML engines, allowing organizations to modernize without rewriting their codebase, and potentially save over 70% or more in licensing costs.

Key Features of BoxLang

BoxLang was engineered to harness the full power of the JVM with:

Multi-parser Support: ColdFusion (Groovy and more coming soon)

Multi-Runtime Compatibility: JVM, Docker, ARM, AWS Lambda, servlet containers, and more (Support for Android, iOS, WebAssembly, and Azure Functions coming soon).

Dynamic + Inferred Typing

Seamless Java Interoperability

Modular Design via ForgeBox Extensions

Hot Reloading & Real-time Debugging

Ahead-of-Time (AOT) & Just-in-Time (JIT) Compilation

BoxLang IDE (based on VSCode)

Active Community + Extensive Docs

Advanced Runtime Capabilities

Task Scheduling & Async Constructs

Multi-App Deployment

Dynamic Queries & Transaction Management

Native JSON & YAML Types

HTTP Framework

Encryption Utilities, OSHI, ESAPI

Document Services: PDF, Spreadsheets, Word

JSR-223 Integration (Jython, Groovy, JavaScript, Clojure, PHP)

Hibernate ORM Integration

Event-Driven Programming & Metadata Support

Professional Open-Source: Subscriptions with Power

While BoxLang is fully open source, our BoxLang+ and BoxLang++ subscriptions offer enhanced enterprise capabilities:

Dedicated Language Engineers

Priority Bug Fixes & Updates

Enhanced Modules (AI, PDF Forms, etc.)

Advanced Cache Connectors (Redis, Couchbase, Mongo)

Business & Enhanced SLAs

Dedicated Slack Channels

Yearly Architecture Checkups

30%+ Discount on Consulting

Learn more: boxlang.io/plans

What the Community is Saying

"Converting our in-house framework using nothing but BoxLang was a breeze. I'm impressed with how you've handled every detail." — Bill Nourse





"We migrated to BoxLang with minimal code changes. Running on JDK 21 after being stuck on Lucee 4.5.2 + JDK 8 is a game changer. Java interop is amazing." — Sean Corfield





"BoxLang had better tooling support at day -60 than any CFML platform in 20 years. IDE, debugger, AST — small, modular, and JSR-compatible." — Kai Koenig

Ready to Build the Future with BoxLang?

BoxLang 1.0 is available today. Whether you're modernizing ColdFusion apps or building the next cloud-native platform, BoxLang is ready.

BoxLang is more than a language. It's a community, a transformation tool, and an open platform for innovation.

The launch of BoxLang 1.0 was further honored by the presence of Milena Mayorga, Ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, who confirmed her full support for the initiative. The Government of El Salvador proudly joins as a strategic ally in the launch of BoxLang, standing behind this groundbreaking technological innovation. Supporting BoxLang means creating new opportunities for future generations of developers in El Salvador and around the world — a commitment to innovation, education, and global competitiveness.

About Ortus Solutions

Ortus Solutions is a leading software consultancy and provider of professional open-source JVM technologies. Creators of ColdBox, TestBox, CommandBox, and now BoxLang, Ortus empowers developers and enterprises to build fast, scale freely, and innovate boldly.

Learn more: ortussolutions.com

