Boyd Industries Appoints Stephen Goldy as VP of Sales to Drive Strategic Growth in Dental and ENT Equipment Markets

Boyd Industries names a proven sales leader to drive national expansion in dental and ENT markets. Meet Stephen Goldy, new Vice President of Sales.

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boyd Industries, a leading manufacturer of premium dental and medical operatory equipment, today announced the appointment of Stephen Goldy as Vice President of Sales. With over 20 years of experience in sales leadership across the healthcare sector, Goldy will oversee commercial operations and drive the company's national sales strategy.

"Stephen brings more than two decades of sales and leadership experience and a deep understanding of medical and dental equipment markets, which will be critical to our near- and long-term growth," said Adrian LaTrace, CEO of Boyd Industries. "His proven track record of defining and exceeding sales targets and cultivating and managing national accounts will be invaluable as we transform Boyd Industries into a global commercial company."

Goldy joins Boyd at a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory, as the company deepens its investment in customer experience, U.S.-based manufacturing, and high-performance equipment designed for dental specialists and ENT providers.

"I am very excited to join Boyd Industries and work with such a talented team," said Goldy. "Boyd's deep dental and medical operatory equipment pipeline and solid reputation for high-quality, innovative products positions the company for an exciting next phase of growth."

Goldy most recently served as Vice President of U.S. Sales at Anika Therapeutics, following senior leadership roles at ConMed Orthopedics and Creekridge Capital. He began his career in financial services with Smith & Nephew, where he served as Global Financial Services Manager. Goldy holds both an MBA and a BS from the University of Massachusetts.

ABOUT BOYD INDUSTRIES — For nearly 70 years, Boyd Industries has been the leading innovator in the design and manufacture of dental and medical operatory equipment. Trusted by dental specialists, surgical offices, and ENT providers nationwide, Boyd products are engineered for maximum clinical efficiency, ergonomic performance, and long-term reliability. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, Boyd controls every stage of production—from component fabrication to final assembly—ensuring the highest quality standards across its full line of treatment chairs, delivery systems, exam lighting, custom cabinetry, and seating. Boyd was named Senate Small Business of the Week in 2020 and is a twelve-time winner of the Townie Choice Award for excellence in orthodontic equipment.

