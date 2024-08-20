Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County (BGCFC) is excited to announce the hiring of its new Director of Development, Lauren La Porte

"With an impressive track record in fundraising and a deep commitment to our mission, Lauren brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our impact", said Board Chair Ryan Cooley Post this

La Porte comes to the Maryland organization from Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee (BGCSCT), out of Columbia, TN, where she spent the last 11 years working on fundraising, marketing, and data management – most recently serving as the Chief Development Officer from 2020-2024. During her tenure there, she was recognized by Boys & Girls Clubs of America at both the regional and national level - having received the 2018 RD Newcomer Excellence Award, 2023 Southeast Region Outstanding Resource Development Professional Award, and 2024 National Outstanding Resource Development Professional Award. During La Porte's time with BGCSCT, the organization grew from 2 to 14 sites, and from an annual budget of $750,000 in 2016 to $2.7 million in 2024, with an additional $2.5 million raised in multi-year pledges toward a capital/endowment campaign.

"With all the success Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick has experienced the last two years under the CEO Timika Thrasher, having Lauren come in to run resource development will take the organization to the next level and will accelerate the impact they are able to make in the Frederick community," said Boys & Girls Clubs of America Director of Organizational Development for the state of Maryland, Lauren Hackney.

As Director of Development in Frederick County, La Porte will oversee the organization's marketing and fundraising, primarily focused on individual giving, sponsorship, grants, community partnerships, and supporting the organization's signature fundraising events.

Originally from South Florida, La Porte graduated with her Bachelor's from Rollins College in 2013 before moving to Tennessee to join the Boys & Girls Club team as an AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers In Service to America). For the last year and a half La Porte was a proud member of the Kiwanis Club of Columbia, where she enjoyed volunteering and serving her community – especially through reading to local elementary school students. She looks forward to continuing her civic club service in Frederick, and is incredibly excited to serve the community as a new member of the BGCFC team.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County currently serves more than 300 youth annually, with enriching programs during out-of-school time geared towards academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character & citizenship. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County or make a donation, visit http://www.bgcfc.org.

