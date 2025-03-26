Boys Hope Girls Hope, A Leading Nonprofit Empowering Youth, Rebrands as Hope Ignites

"Hope is a powerful force that drives transformation in all of us," said Kristin Ostby, President & CEO of Hope Ignites. "Our new name symbolizes how hope ignites the young people we serve every day and the hope they give to their families, communities and each of us as they pursue their dreams." Post this

Hope Ignites meets scholars where they are, providing robust year-round, out-of-school programming and adding a supportive home environment when needed. Scholars take part in various activities that focus on personal development, college and career preparation, life skills and leadership and service. This program produces powerful results, with 96% of high school graduates matriculating to college and 93% persisting into their second year, outranking national averages by over 30%. After graduation, many Hope Ignites alumni stay connected with the organization. Upward of 30 graduates serve on local boards of directors or in staff positions—and even more serve as mentors to current scholars and advocates for the organization.

Here are some recent highlights:

Success stories like alumni Larry Philips , who grew up in the Cabrini-Green housing project and joined Hope Ignites at age 12. He went on to obtain a degree in risk management and earning a role as a Vice President at a major firm served as President of the Junior Board of Hope Ignites Chicago, illustrating how scholars benefit from Hope Ignites programming—and stick around to give back as mentors and board members.

Each year, Hope Ignites offers mentoring, internships, job connections, and over half a million dollars in scholarships to collegians. Ninety-three percent of these scholarship recipients maintain annual debt at or below $5,500 .

This past year, Hope Ignites supported 202 scholars in residential programs, 54 in academy, and 497 in post-secondary.

Spark the Journey mini documentaries featuring each affiliate will air on social media throughout May, as Hope Ignites scholars pass the torch across the Network to celebrate the rebrand.

"These stories are just the beginning of the growth we'll enact with this shift to Hope Ignites," said Rob Lloyd, Board Chair of Hope Ignites. "By tripling the number of scholars served across the network, we can reach more students in our communities and create more pathways for young people who would otherwise lack the resources to reach their full potential. We're not just tripling the number of kids—we're tripling hope."

This new branding brings a modernized logo, updated color palette, and refreshed messaging that speaks to the resilience and potential of the young people the organization serves. The name change will not affect the day-to-day operations of the organization. Hope Ignites will continue to provide the same life-changing programs, including both residential homes and academy partnerships, with an even greater focus on igniting the passions and potential of its scholars.

To learn more about the rebrand and the mission of Hope Ignites, please visit hopeignites.org

About Hope Ignites

Hope Ignites is the catalyst that empowers youth to achieve their full potential. Through our voluntary, application-based program, we support motivated young people in need through middle to high school, post-secondary education, and career launch. We meet young people where they are; offering out of school time programs, providing physical, emotional, spiritual, and academic support; and, for those who need it, a safe, structured place to live through our residential homes. Hope Ignites provides the greatest impact by changing the long-term trajectory for young people, connecting them to opportunities for economic and social mobility they may not otherwise have. For more information visit hopeignites.org.

