(BPRW) 100 Black Researchers, Scientists and Stakeholders convene to support findings of "Advancing the Movement: HIV Prevention Research for Black Communities"

During National Minority Health Month, this team of 100 Black researchers, and scientists from across America will join PrEP in Black America (PIBA) to launch the findings of the National Black HIV Prevention Research Agenda.

Some of the highlights from the Press Conference will include:

Remarks from U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock

Remarks from key participants of the research

Critical aspects of the findings and services, and more.

In addition, media will hear from top elected officials, health care professionals, and the lead team members who spearheaded the research and its findings.

Media will also have the opportunity to hear from the team who will discuss the recent CDC budget cuts and share what impact it will have on health care services in the Black communities, especially with respect to HIV.

WHO: PrEP in Black America, Black Public Health Academy and other leading health care professionals nationwide

WHAT: Press Conference to hear from some of the 100 Black Researchers who will unveil their PrEP in Black America report, entitled: "Advancing the Movement: HIV Prevention Research for Black Communities"

WHEN: Tuesday, April 8, 2025 from 12 – 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Ebenezer Baptist Church, The Roberts Fellowship Hall

101 Jackson Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

MEDIA

Bernadette Morris. Sonshine Communications/Black PR Wire, Inc.

Toll Free: 1-877-BLACKPR

Press Conference Highlights:

- U.S. Senator Warnock

- Hear from the report leaders, key stakeholders, and organizers

- Meet and hear from some of the 100 Black Researchers

- Receive a copy of the findings and report

- Receive an update on CDC funding cuts and its impact in Black communities

- Visual Photo Ops

- Media Q&A

- And more!

Media Contact

Bernadette Morris, Sonshine Communications for Black Public Health Academy, 1 3059488063 201, [email protected], www.sonshine.com

SOURCE Black Public Health Academy