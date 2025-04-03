(BPRW) 100 Black Researchers, Scientists and Stakeholders convene to support findings of "Advancing the Movement: HIV Prevention Research for Black Communities"

Press Conference set for April 8th at Noon in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (Black PR Wire) – Over a year ago, the first ever National Black-focused HIV Prevention Research Agenda was created. This included strategies to identify Black researchers, research networks, and federal entities for engagement with creating equitable PrEP access for the Black community through HIV participation in HIV prevention research.
On Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Noon, and in recognition of National Minority Health Month, this first-ever team comprised of 100 Black researchers, scientists and stakeholder from across America will join PrEP in Black America (PIBA) and will officially launch the findings of the National Black HIV Prevention Research Agenda at a researcher-focused, invite-only convening that will precede the 2025 Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit.
Some of the highlights from the Press Conference will include:
- Remarks from U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock
- Remarks from key participants of the research
- Critical aspects of the findings and services, and more.
In addition, media will hear from top elected officials, health care professionals, and the lead team members who spearheaded the research and its findings.
Media will also have the opportunity to hear from the team who will discuss the recent CDC budget cuts and share what impact it will have on health care services in the Black communities, especially with respect to HIV.
WHO: PrEP in Black America, Black Public Health Academy and other leading health care professionals nationwide
WHAT: Press Conference to hear from some of the 100 Black Researchers who will unveil their PrEP in Black America report, entitled: "Advancing the Movement: HIV Prevention Research for Black Communities"
WHEN: Tuesday, April 8, 2025 from 12 – 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Ebenezer Baptist Church, The Roberts Fellowship Hall
101 Jackson Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
MEDIA
CONTACT: Bernadette Morris. Sonshine Communications/Black PR Wire, Inc.
Toll Free: 1-877-BLACKPR
Press Conference Highlights:
- U.S. Senator Warnock
- Hear from the report leaders, key stakeholders, and organizers
- Meet and hear from some of the 100 Black Researchers
- Receive a copy of the findings and report
- Receive an update on CDC funding cuts and its impact in Black communities
- Visual Photo Ops
- Media Q&A
- And more!
