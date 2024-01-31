Braavos Announces Strategic Developer Partnership with Starknet Foundation

We are thrilled to collaborate on this developer partnership with the Starknet Foundation...Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what smart contract wallets can achieve on Starknet. Post this

At the forefront of smart contract wallet innovation, Braavos seamlessly combines the intuitive user experience of Web2 applications with the core Web3 values of self-custody and decentralization. Braavos is the only multi-platform wallet on Starknet that is compatible across mobile and browser and further differentiates itself by offering industry-leading security through decentralized two-factor authentication (2FA) or three-factor authentication (3FA) mechanisms. These mechanisms enforce personal biometric identity verification and utilize the advanced security chips in the user's device hardware for signing and verifying transactions on-chain.

In addition to breaking new ground in crypto security, Braavos has also innovated within the DeFi realm by introducing Stake+ DeFi Pooling on Starknet. Users can stake ETH, earn yield, and benefit from lower gas fees compared to Ethereum Layer-1, making participation economically viable regardless of size.

Diego Oliva, CEO of the Starknet Foundation, shared, "Independent builders and leaders are key to creating a strong ecosystem, and Braavos' innovative products and seamless user experiences have had a meaningful impact on the onboarding of new users to Starknet. We are proud of their work and values, and today's expansion of our Developer Partnership solidifies our joint commitment to helping Starknet grow."

Motty Lavie, CEO and Co-founder of Braavos, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate on this developer partnership with the Starknet Foundation. As a technology, Starknet introduces new and unique paradigms to the crypto space, such as having built-in account abstraction in the Starknet protocol and the battle-tested STARK technology, which offers significant potential to scale Ethereum to hundreds of TPS and beyond. This partnership aligns with Braavos' mission to deliver the benefits of self-custody and decentralization to users without compromising on an intuitive and friendly experience. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what smart contract wallets can achieve on Starknet." .

To learn more about the Braavos and Starknet Developer Partnership please visit the Braavos Website: https://braavos.app/starknet-strategic-development-partnership-braavos-wallet

About Braavos

Braavos stands at the forefront of Smart Contract Wallet innovation, seamlessly blending the intuitive user experience of Web2 with the core Web3 values of self-custody and decentralization. Operating on Starknet, Braavos offers exceptionally low gas fees and an interface that is both welcoming for crypto newcomers and powerful for crypto-natives. Braavos empowers users to enhance account security using 2FA or 3FA, leveraging their device's advanced security chip and personal biometric identity for signing and verifying blockchain transactions. Moreover, the wallet provides direct access to DeFi protocols, NFTs, and crypto games, alongside comprehensive built-in functionalities for token swapping and staking.

About Starknet Foundation

The Starknet Foundation (SNF) fosters research, development, and the expansion of Starknet and supporting technologies. By promoting the use and adoption of Starknet, the Foundation aims to help users and builders organize to further the decentralized growth and governance of the Starknet ecosystem.

