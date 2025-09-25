Brad Carson Joins Constructive Dialogue Institute Board of Directors

Former University of Tulsa President Brad Carson joins CDI's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI), a national, non-partisan, nonprofit dedicated to fostering open inquiry and civic discourse on college campuses, is pleased to announce that Brad Carson has joined its Board of Directors.

Brad Carson brings a wealth of experience in higher education leadership, policy advocacy, and public service to CDI. Most recently, Carson served as President of the University of Tulsa, where he led transformative efforts resulting in increased enrollment, record retention rates, revitalized academic programs, and significant financial milestones.

In addition to his academic leadership, Carson has held prominent roles in public service, including appointments as Under Secretary of the Army and General Counsel of the U.S. Army. He also represented Oklahoma's 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Carson recently became President and CEO of Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI) and the Center for Responsible Innovation (CRI), prominent advocacy organizations focused on responsible artificial intelligence policy.

"Brad's extensive experience navigating complex policy landscapes and leading transformative initiatives in higher education makes him an invaluable addition to CDI's board," said Caroline Mehl, Executive Director of CDI. "His commitment to thoughtful policy-making and meaningful dialogue aligns perfectly with our mission to foster understanding across lines of difference."

"I am honored to join the Constructive Dialogue Institute's Board of Directors," said Carson. "CDI's mission to promote civil discourse and equip students to engage constructively in challenging conversations is crucial for our nation's future. I look forward to supporting CDI's efforts to expand its impact nationwide."

Carson's appointment comes at a critical moment as CDI continues to expand its work supporting colleges, universities, and educational systems nationwide in cultivating campus climates that support free expression and constructive dialogue.

The Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI) is a nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 2017 that helps colleges and universities cultivate campus cultures that support dialogue across differences. We offer a comprehensive, evidence-based suite of programs designed to reach stakeholders at every level—from college presidents to incoming students—to drive meaningful and lasting culture change. CDI has partnered with hundreds of campuses across the country to foster campus environments where open inquiry, constructive engagement, and mutual respect can thrive.

For more information, visit www.constructivedialogue.org.

