Brad Gilbert, 21-Year Veteran of BMI Imaging, Named Executive Vice President

Renowned for his creativity in software development, Brad consistently aims to elevate user expectations through innovative applications. His passion for blending technological innovation with user-centric design has played a pivotal role in BMI's growth and success. In addition to his technical expertise, Brad is an accomplished leader, effectively managing the software, IT, and finance departments at BMI.

"Brad's promotion is a clear reflection of his hard work, dedication, and the significant impact he has made on our company. We're excited to see him take on this new role and lead BMI into a promising future," said Will Whitney, CEO of BMI.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

