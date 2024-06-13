Brad Johnson Promoted to Brand President of Spring Green

"I am honored to take on the role of President at Spring Green," said Brad Johnson. "I look forward to continuing our work to support and grow our franchise owners' businesses, driving, unit-level profitability and ensuring our collective success." Post this

Brad Johnson joined Spring Green in 2020, bringing 20+ years of franchise operations and leadership experience. Brad started with Spring Green while the world was in the midst of a pandemic, but he quickly adapted, building strong relationships with franchise owners and his team despite the challenge at the time of having to do so in a virtual environment. His leadership was recognized immediately, and he played a critical role in helping franchise owners navigate the challenges of the time and enhancing our support systems as conditions normalized. Brad's oversight of the Franchise Operations Team has had a direct impact on the success of the franchise owners they support, as the average Spring Green franchise has grown by 55% over the four years since Brad started with the company.

"I am honored to take on the role of President at Spring Green," said Brad Johnson. "I look forward to continuing our work to support and grow our franchise owners' businesses, driving, unit-level profitability and ensuring our collective success."

Future Goals and Initiatives

In his new role as President, Brad will continue to oversee, build and develop the Operations Team with multiple new positions planned for 2024-2025, while focusing on increased communication and guidance for the franchise system. Reporting directly to CEO Ted Hofer, Brad will play a key role in driving strategic initiatives and fostering a culture of success across the organization.

"We are thrilled to have Brad step into the role of President," said James Young, COO of Spring Green Enterprises, parent company to the Spring Green and Pet Butler franchise brands. "The timing of this promotion is in line with our strategic plan and puts Brad at the center of our efforts, helping franchise owners expand into structural pest control to meet the needs of the shifting demographics and add the infrastructure needed to support their growth as Spring Green's Average Unit Revenue grows to more than $2 million in the next 5 years. As our organization matures, the leadership skills and financial acumen needs of our franchise system have grown. We believe that Brad is the right person to lead us on this next phase of our journey. His dedication, vision, and leadership by example have been invaluable to our organization and we are confident that under his guidance, Spring Green will continue to thrive and expand."

Commitment to Franchise Success

This summer Brad will be leading Spring Green in hosting its first-ever Leadership Summit where top-performing franchise owners from across the country are invited to Chicago for two days of leadership training and networking. Building on the success of its regional peer groups available to all franchises, the Leadership Summit is an opportunity for Spring Green's elite franchises to meet and discuss the challenges that come with growing their business beyond what they once thought possible. Focus will be placed on the importance of developing the infrastructure within their franchise to ensure future growth continues to be profitable growth.

About Spring Green:

Headquartered in Plainfield, Illinois, Spring Green has been delivering lawn, pest, and tree care services nationwide since 1977. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. Spring Green is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green industry business owners who want to align themselves with a franchise opportunity that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry-leading business and marketing intelligence and recurring revenue. Visit https://www.springgreenfranchise.com/

Congratulations to Brad Johnson on his well-deserved promotion! We look forward to the continued growth and success of Spring Green under his leadership.

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike, Spring Green Enterprises, 8152101314, [email protected], www.springgreenfranchise.com

SOURCE Spring Green Enterprises